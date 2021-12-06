Raiders' Kenyan Drake: Diagnosed with broken ankle

Metcalf (foot) missed Thursday's practice with an illness, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. Metcalf already has logged one DNP this week due to the foot injury that has followed him for much of the campaign, which typically is the extent of his weekly practice limitations. With an illness in tow, he fortunately has time to put it behind him in advance of Sunday's game at Houston, but his status should continue to be watched to get a sense of his availability for Week 14.

