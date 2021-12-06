ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Raiders' Kenyan Drake: Diagnosed with broken ankle

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Drake broke his ankle in Sunday's loss to Washington and will miss the rest of the season, Ian Rapoport of...

www.cbssports.com

NBC Sports

Former NFL running back Otis Anderson Jr. dies at 23

The Rams have acknowledged the passing of running back Otis Anderson, Jr., who spent time earlier this year with the team. He was 23. Undrafted from Central Florida, Anderson spent the 2021 training camp and preseason with the Rams. He started the regular season on the team’s practice squad. The Rams released Anderson from the practice squad on September 20.
NFL
CBS Sports

Seahawks' DK Metcalf: Comes down with illness

Metcalf (foot) missed Thursday's practice with an illness, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. Metcalf already has logged one DNP this week due to the foot injury that has followed him for much of the campaign, which typically is the extent of his weekly practice limitations. With an illness in tow, he fortunately has time to put it behind him in advance of Sunday's game at Houston, but his status should continue to be watched to get a sense of his availability for Week 14.
NFL
CBS Sports

Hawks' Cam Reddish: Diagnosed with sprain

Reddish underwent an MRI on Sunday that revealed a left wrist sprain. Reddish was forced out of Saturday's game against the Knicks after he tweaked his wrist injury in the first quarter. He'll receive daily treatment, and his status will be determined based on how he responds.
NBA
NBC Sports

Mike Glennon diagnosed with concussion

The Giants are running short on healthy quarterbacks. Daniel Jones missed Sunday’s game with a neck injury and the team announced that his replacement Mike Glennon suffered a concussion during Sunday’s loss to the Dolphins. Glennon did not leave the game, so it’s unclear when he might have been injured.
NFL
numberfire.com

Raiders' Darren Waller diagnosed with strained IT band, avoids major damage

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (knee) has been diagnosed with a strained IT band. An MRI and further testing on Friday revealed that Waller suffered a strained IT band during Thursday's win over the Dallas Cowboys. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Waller avoided any major damage to his knee and it is "uncertain if he will miss any time". Fowler added that the feeling is that Waller will be "fine". Waller's first chance to return to action will come against the Washington Football team in nine days.
NFL
CBS Sports

Texans' David Johnson: Not seen at practice

Johnson (illness/thigh) wasn't spotted at practice Friday, Aaron Wilson of Sportstalk 790 Houston reports. The Texans' final Week 13 injury report will be released later Friday and should lend some clarity with regard to the running back's status for Sunday's game against the Colts. If Johnson is ruled out this weekend, Rex Burkhead would likely lead the Houston backfield, with Royce Freeman next in line for work behind him.
NFL
CBS Sports

Bears' Damien Williams: Ruled out against Arizona

Williams (calf) won't play in Sunday's game against the Cardinals. Williams hasn't seen the field since Week 8. Khalil Herbert will continue to back up David Montgomery against Arizona, with Ryan Nall on hand for additional depth. A Week 14 trip to Green Bay will provide Williams' next opportunity to make his return.
NFL
105.3 The Fan

Cowboys/Raiders: Who are the biggest threats?

The Cowboys will be facing off against the Raiders on Thanksgiving day in Arlington. After the two tough losses against Denver and KC, what should the Cowboys prepare for against Las Vegas and how will Tyron and CeeDee affect the outcome?
NFL
fantasypros.com

Justin Fields diagnosed with rib fractures

An MRI revealed that Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields suffered "tiny fractures" during Sunday's loss to the Ravens, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The fractures are "not deemed major and Fields should return shortly." (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Through parts of 10 games, Fields completed 115...
NFL
The Spun

Bruce Arians Sends Clear Message About Antonio Brown

Earlier this week, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times dropped a bombshell report involving Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown. Brown’s former chef, Steven Ruiz, said Brown’s girlfriend asked for fake vaccination cards. She allegedly said Brown was willing to pay $500 if he could get a Johnson & Johnson vaccination card.
NFL
numberfire.com

Raiders' Josh Jacobs (ankle) questionable for Week 13

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (ankle) is questionable for Week 13's game against the Washington Football Team. Jacobs was limited again at practice on Friday and is considered questionable to face Washington on Sunday. If he's active, our models expect him to handle 14.1 carries and 3.5 receptions against the Football Team.
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Fantasy Football Injury News | Kenyan Drake Injury Update | Is his Season over?

Dr. Selene Parekh discusses an ankle injury that occurred to Las Vegas Raiders RB – Kenyan Drake. How serious is it… season ending?? Find out what to do with him in the last few weeks of fantasy playoffs. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport....
NFL
CBS Sports

Falcons' Russell Gage: Standout effort in loss

Gage brought in 11 of 12 targets for 130 yards in the Falcons' 30-17 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday. He also lost a fumble. The veteran lit up his old team repeatedly throughout the afternoon, leading to career-best reception and receiving yardage totals. Gage has been productive in multiple games this season, but he's also had a trio of catch-less efforts that help render him one of the more unpredictable wideouts around the league. Nevertheless, Gage now has posted at least five grabs in three consecutive contests, giving him plenty of momentum ahead of a Week 14 visit to the Panthers for an NFC South clash.
NFL
CBS Sports

Raiders' Denzel Perryman: Suffers ankle injury Sunday

Perryman sustained an ankle injury during Sunday's game versus Washington. At the time of his departure in the fourth quarter, Perryman had 11 tackles, marking the 10th time in 12 games that he's reached double digits this season. With Nick Kwiatkoski already ruled out of this contest with an ankle issue of his own, the Raiders likely will turn to K.J. Wright at linebacker next to Cory Littleton.
NFL

