ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Giants' Devontae Booker: Gets 10 touches

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Booker rushed the ball six times for 36 yards in Sunday's 20-9 loss to the Dolphins. He added four receptions for 18...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former NFL QB Has 1 Team In Mind For Russell Wilson

The Seattle Seahawks entered the 2021 season fresh off of surprise trade rumors involving star quarterback Russell Wilson. While nothing happened, Wilson’s agent released a list of teams the quarterback would accept a trade to. Now, 12 weeks into the 2021 season, the Seahawks sit at just 3-8 on the year.
NFL
The Spun

Bruce Arians Announces Decision On WR Antonio Brown

On Monday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will try to end an uncharacteristic two-game skid. However, that could prove difficult without Antonio Brown. Just moments ago, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians announced Brown will not play on Monday night when Tampa Bay takes on the New York Giants. Brown has...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#American Football
New York Sports Nation

Get Ready for Giants vs Eagles with their 1987 Overtime Thriller

The 3-7 Giants take on their arch rival, the 5-6 Eagles on Sunday. These two teams have no love for each other, and this is their first meeting since former Eagle Head Coach Doug Pederson played backup quarterback Nate Sudfeld in the 4th quarter of their meeting with the Washington Football Team last year. This helped lead to WFT winning, which effectively ended the Giants hopes of making the playoffs. Now, did the 6-10 Giants deserve to make the playoffs? Probably not, but from a fans perspective, why not add a little fuel to fire. The Giants technically are still in the playoff hunt, but playoffs or not, this team could use a victory to help the morale of the team overall after being blown out by Tampa Bay on Monday. To get ready for Sunday’s showdown, let’s kick it back to another time when the Giants and Eagles were battling for a possible playoff birth while displaying not so great records.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
SoJO 104.9

Eagles get Good and Bad news ahead of this Sunday’s Giants game

On Friday's Philadelphia Eagles Injury Report, there is good and bad news heading into the division rivalry game with the New York Giants this Sunday that will impact both sides of the ball:. Let's start with the Good News which is arguably the most important player available for Sunday's Game:...
NFL
NBC Sports

Eagles get a big boost on the injury report before Giants game

Darius Slay has cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol and will be able to play on Sunday. That’s a big boost for the Eagles as they face the division-rival Giants this weekend. Slay, 30, has played at an All-Pro level through 11 games this season. He has 3 interceptions and has...
NFL
Yardbarker

Giants Hope Collaborative Approach Gets Offense Back on Track

If someone had predicted at the start of the 2021 season, Eagles cornerback Darius Slay would have more touchdowns than former Detroit Lions teammate Kenny Golladay, the Giants' No. 1 receiver, that person probably would have been laughed at. Yet here we are in Week 12 of the NFL season,...
NFL
seattlepi.com

Giants' defense smothers Eagles 13-7, gets 3 picks

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — On a day the team retired the No. 92 jersey of Hall of Famer Michael Strahan, the New York Giants' defense appropriately make life miserable for the Philadelphia Eagles. The defense intercepted Jalen Hurts three times, forced four turnovers overall and held Philadelphia to a...
NFL
Big Blue View

Giants news, 11/27: Stephen A. Smith, Devonta Smith, more

“They’re trash! OK? They’re not attractive at all. They have made the playoffs one time in the last 11 years! They’ve got a starting quarterback that’s got nine touchdowns and seven interceptions 10 damn games into the season! Don’t get me started with that! Here’s the deal: You’ve got (John) Mara, their ownership, you’ve got (Steve) Tisch. They have been married to their way. They hired a senior VP and head of football operations in Dave Gettleman who absolute, positively needs to go. They play and practice in East Rutherford, New Jersey. All I would ask you to do is this: Drive on the turnpike, past East Rutherford, and make sure your windows are rolled up because of the stink!”
NFL
Outsider.com

Michael Strahan Gets Airbourne at NY Giants Jersey Retirement Ceremony

On Sunday (November 28th), former NFL star Michael Strahan took to Instagram to share snapshots of him going airborne during the New York Giant’s jersey retirement ceremony. As previously reported, Michael Strahan announced late last week that his jersey number, 92, is officially retired for the New York Giants. This means no one is ever able to wear his jersey number on the football team again.
NFL
Boston Herald

Dolphins could get DeVante Parker, starting center back for Giants game

The Miami Dolphins hope a couple of the team’s season-opening starters might return to the lineup in time for Sunday’s home game against the New York Giants. Receiver DeVante Parker and centers Michael Deiter and Greg Mancz, who have each started games this season for Miami’s troublesome offensive line, participated in a full week of practice, and are all eligible to come off the injured reserve list.
NFL
New York Post

Giants must feed Saquon Barkley, Kenny Golladay to get offense going

Get me a damn headset already. It would be criminal of me not to offer my play-calling suggestions for Freddie Kitchens for his second game since replacing Jason Garrett. I’m not a Giants fan, and I’ve never coached at any level, but it’s painful for anyone with two eyes to watch Daniel Jones strain with every ounce of his fiber to get the ball in the end zone week after week. Or weak after weak.
NFL
CBS Sports

Giants' Jake Fromm: Could get Week 14 start

Fromm is expected to prepare for his first NFL start Sunday against the Chargers during practices this week with the statuses of Daniel Jones (neck) and Mike Glennon (concussion) uncertain, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports. After being signed off the Bills' practice squad last Tuesday, Fromm served as...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy