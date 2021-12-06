Blackhawks' Erik Gustafsson: Manages assist

Johnson recorded an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Predators. Johnson has collected a goal and three assists in his last seven games. The veteran defenseman logged 20:12 of ice time Saturday after Ryan Murray left the game with a lower-body injury. Through 18 outings overall, Johnson has seven points, a plus-9 rating, 37 shots on net, 38 hits and 34 blocks. The well-rounded non-scoring production could be useful in deep fantasy formats.
