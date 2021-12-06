ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Blackhawks' Erik Gustafsson: Manages assist

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Gustafsson produced an assist and three shots on goal in Sunday's 3-2 shootout...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Chicago Tribune

Jonathan Toews is taking ‘small steps’ toward his old self, but ‘it’s not really in my nature to be patient’ as the Chicago Blackhawks captain tries to break goal drought

The longer it drags on, the more Jonathan Toews will be asked about it. How do you feel about the scoring drought? How are you feeling, period? Toews had gone 24 games without a goal entering Tuesday night’s game against the New York Rangers at the United Center, far surpassing his previous career-worst drought of 13 games during the 2016-17 season. Toews missed last season with what he was ...
NHL
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Dylan Strome: Puts up assist in loss

Strome notched an assist in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Rangers. Strome has a goal and an assist in his last two games. The 24-year-old is up to five points, 24 shots on net, 14 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 16 contests this season. He's seen more consistent playing time under interim head coach Derek King, but Strome has a long way to go before he can be a reliable forward in fantasy.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylan Strome
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blackhawks#Islanders#Drought
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
markerzone.com

HABS PROSPECT ARBER XHEKAJ DROPS OPPONENT WITH HUGE RIGHT DURING INTENSE FIGHT (W/VIDEO)

Fans are already referring to it as "the wallop heard around the Waterloo region." Friday night, during an Ontario Hockey League game between the Kitchener Rangers and Owen Sound Attack, Montreal Canadiens prospect Arber Xhekaj answered the bell against Attack captain Mark Woolley for a very intense fight. It was Xhekaj who would eventually come out on top after both landed several hard punches. Xhekaj's last right landed in just the right spot, and Woolley would go crashing to the ice. Both the combatants are six-foot-three, but Xhekaj gave up close to 25 pounds to his opponent, who weighs in at a bulky 230 lbs. This one definitely pumped up the crowd!
NHL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Erik Cernak: Could return Friday

Cernak (upper body) skated in a regular jersey at Friday's morning skate, suggesting he could make his return to the lineup later in the day against Seattle, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports. Confirmation on Cernak's status should arrive before the puck drops at 7:00 p.m. EST, but all signs...
NHL
985thesportshub.com

Bruins don’t believe Linus Ullmark injury is ‘anything major’

The Bruins arrived in Buffalo with the idea that Linus Ullmark was going to start Wednesday night against the Sabres and remain in net for Friday’s matinee head-to-head with the Rangers back at TD Garden. But the morning skate came with the 28-year-old ‘tweaking’ something and knocking him out of...
NHL
NHL

Scott Mellanby resigned from his role as assistant general manager

MONTREAL - The Montreal Canadiens announce that Scott Mellanby resigned from his role as assistant general manager today. Mellanby was promoted to assistant general manager during the summer of 2014, after having initially joined the Canadiens as director of player personnel in May 2012. The organization would like to thank...
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Slings helper

Johnson recorded an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Predators. Johnson has collected a goal and three assists in his last seven games. The veteran defenseman logged 20:12 of ice time Saturday after Ryan Murray left the game with a lower-body injury. Through 18 outings overall, Johnson has seven points, a plus-9 rating, 37 shots on net, 38 hits and 34 blocks. The well-rounded non-scoring production could be useful in deep fantasy formats.
NHL
NESN

Bruins Injury Report: Bruce Cassidy Gives Update On Goalie Linus Ullmark

BOSTON — Linus Ullmark seems to be doing alright. The Boston Bruins netminder was in line to start Wednesday night against the Buffalo Sabres but after suffering an injury was unable to take the ice, paving the way for Jeremy Swayman to make his ninth start of the season in the 5-1 win.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy