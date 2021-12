Another edition of NXT War Games has come and gone. The future is now as NXT 2.0 stood tall over NXT Black and Gold to close out the show on Sunday night. As NXT moves ahead with a guy like Bron Breakker, the show was more about Team Black and Gold as they were the ones people were cheering for not the new crop of talent. And that is a telling sign considering guys like Carmelo Hayes, Tony D’Angelo and Grayson Walker are going to be featured moving forward.

