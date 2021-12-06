Succession Recap: We're Not Sure Which of the Roy Siblings Made Us Squirm More

The NBC drama series, This Is Us, has got us ugly crying for the past five years. The storyline that revolves around family and different kinds of relationships has taught us all about the tie that binds. It portrays humanity to its core, and has unraveled a myriad of emotions we did not expect to feel. The story follows the Pearson family, and takes us through the different time periods of the family members’ lives. The family is led by Jack, portrayed by Milo Ventimiglia (Heroes) and Rebecca, portrayed by Mandy Moore (A Walk to Remember), together with their three children, Randall, portrayed by Sterling K. Brown (The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story), Kate, portrayed by Chrissy Metz (Breakthrough), and Kevin, portrayed by Justin Hartley (The Young and the Restless). Here are five reasons why Randall is our favorite Pearson Sibling :

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO