Succession Recap: We're Not Sure Which of the Roy Siblings Made Us Squirm More

By The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Roy siblings may've been in Italy for their mother's wedding, but they sure knew how to make the getaway all about them. In...

Collider

Matthew Macfadyen on 'Succession' Season 3 and Which of Tom's Relationships Is More Secure: Shiv or Greg

Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for Succession Season 3 through Episode 7, “Too Much Birthday.”. From creator Jesse Armstrong, the highly acclaimed and much-beloved HBO drama series Succession is back for a stinging third season, with the power dynamics in the Roy family shifting in a rather perilous way that feels like it could take down anyone in its path at any time. After Kendall’s (Jeremy Strong) decision to expose the depths of the company’s scandal, patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) has pitted his other adult children – including Shiv (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin) and Connor (Alan Ruck) – against each other, wanting them to spy, snitch and claw their way into what could become a family civil war.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Succession season 3 episode 7: Is disaster ahead for Kendall Roy?

With Succession season 3 episode 7 set to arrive on HBO this weekend, you better be prepared for some big surprises. There are only three episodes left this season! The story has really blown by, and we’re getting set now for what could be a turning point in the entire Kendall Roy narrative.
TV SERIES
ETOnline.com

'Succession' Season 3, Episode 7: Jeremy Strong on Kendall’s Birthday Bash (Exclusive)

With only a few episodes of HBO’s Emmy-winning family drama series remaining, Succession just dropped it’s best, most wild episode of season 3 yet. This time, the focus was largely on Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong), who finds his case against his father, Logan (Brian Cox), and Waystar Royco slowly falling apart as he throws a lavish birthday bash for himself.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justine Lupe
Person
Alan Ruck
imdb.com

‘Succession’ Review: Episode 7 Is Way ‘Too Much Birthday’ for the Roy Kiddos

[Editor’s Note: The following review contains spoilers for “Succession” Season 3, Episode 7, “Too Much Birthday.”]. “Succession” is too smart to try to top itself — not this soon, and not when it comes to “L to the O.G.” That thought was running through my head while Kendall (Jeremy Strong) prepped a karaoke rendition of Billy Joel’s “Honesty” for his 40th birthday bash, teasing an “epic” sequel to last season’s monument to mortification at his dad’s 50th anniversary party. Kendall is a proven stage presence, no doubt, but with the rhyme scheme still fresh in everyone’s minds, how could Kendall (let alone the “Succession” writing staff) expect an encore to live up to the first show? As tantalizing as the “nut nut, full boar” follow-up initially sounds (a flying crucifixion?!), Naomi Pierce (Annabelle Dexter-Jones) serves as the collective voice of reason, checking Kendall’s assertion that he’s gone “anti-fragile” by couching her approval with “Yeah…
TV SERIES
imdb.com

Succession Recap: The Party's Over

Need to catch up? Read our previous Succession recap here. Kendall pulled out all the stops to throw himself a lavish birthday bash this week on Succession — but he didn’t get everything he wanted. More from TVLineSuccession's Sarah Snook on Filming Shiv's Wild Dancing Scene: 'Someone Said, 'You've Just...
TV & VIDEOS
cartermatt.com

Succession season 3 finale theory: Is Kendall Roy already dead?

Entering the Succession season 3 finale on HBO this coming weekend, we’ve already heard all sorts of theories on the future. What’s going to happen when it comes to the Roy family moving forward? Is Kendall already dead?. We’ve seen a number of big reactions to the end of episode...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘Succession’: Jeremy Strong Knows Kendall Roy Has Always Been Drowning

[Editor’s Note: The following interview contains spoilers for “Succession” Season 3, through Episode 8.] When, in the course of any given television season, you interview a creative involved with the show, there exists a great power imbalance, with the interviewee knowing the entire narrative arc to come and the interviewer stumbling through, looking for clues to piece together a better understanding of the full story. The interviewee has read — and in some cases written — the entire book, and the interviewer is only on Chapter 3. Basically, it’s a Sisyphean nightmare because all of these conversations exist sans context. Such was the...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sibling#Squirm
townandcountrymag.com

Succession Star Justine Lupe on That Surprising Twist for Willa and Connor Roy

Connor Roy and Willa Ferreyra aren’t always front and center on Succession. As the drama of the hit series’ third season has swirled around which of Logan Roy’s ambitious, sharp-elbowed children might take over his empire, Roy’s oldest son and his girlfriend have stayed somewhat about the fray—until now. In...
TV SERIES
imdb.com

Succession's Sarah Snook Discusses Jeremy Strong's "Different" Approach to Acting

Talk about sisterly love. On Dec. 5, Michael Schulman profiled Succession star Jeremy Strong ​for the New Yorker, revealing that the actor takes his performances to a level that Logan Roy would appreciate—all or nothing. The profile included quotes and details about Strong's dedication to playing Kendall Roy​, and how this led to real life pain—not just the emotional kind we last saw his character in when he faced the turmoil of being ostracized by his father. Saying that Strong has sustained injuries for the role including impacting his tibia and femur in one scene and fracturing his foot in another. As if that isn't...
CELEBRITIES
Grazia

So, Did Kendall Roy Die in Succession?

The last thirty seconds of this week’s episode of Succession were truly something: drama, comedy, intense scenes, and probable suicide. We watched as Kendall Roy’s bored children leave the pool, him remaining in the water below. Then, being clearly drunk, he drops an empty beer bottle and allows his face to slip below the water, the camera lingering as he appears to stop breathing, but his death remains unconfirmed. The cliffhanger has left fans with some questions like ‘what on earth is going on?’, ‘did Kendall die?’, ‘did anyone save him?’ and again, ‘what is going on?!’
TV SERIES
The Independent

Jessica Chastain calls interview with Succession star Jeremy Strong ‘incredibly one-sided’

Jessica Chastain has come out in support of Succession star Jeremy Strong, shortly after a new profile drew mixed reactions from fans online. Written by journalist Michael Schulman for The New Yorker, the feature titled “On Succession, Jeremy Strong doesn’t get the joke” was published on 6 December. It included quotes from Strong’s co-stars, including Brian Cox and Kieran Culkin, both of whom commented about Strong’s serious approach to his performance. The article painted a portrait of an intense actor, deeply committed to his craft, who takes every role he lands – including as media mogul Logan Roy’s son...
CELEBRITIES
