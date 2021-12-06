ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paramus, NJ

Paramus Catholic over Vernon - Boys ice hockey recap

By Mak Ojutiku
 4 days ago
Nathan Klak posted a hat trick and two assists to lead Paramus Catholic to a 9-4 win over Vernon at the Ice House in Hackensack. Paramus Catholic (2-0-1) jumped out to a 3-0 lead by the...

