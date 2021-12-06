Paramus Catholic over Vernon - Boys ice hockey recap

Last year: 10-5 Division: Shore Conference, B South Division. Key players: Amyah Bray, G, Sr.; Myah Hourigan, G, Sr.; Devyn Quigley, G, So. Outlook: Now-graduated Destiny Adams accounted for close to half of the team’s points last season, and was an all-around standout, averaging 30 points, 18.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.5 blocks and 2.1 steals per game. Adams had a double-double in every game last season and closed her career by scoring 50 points against Jackson Memorial last March. Accordingly, Adams received notice from among the highest ranks of college basketball and is now at the University of North Carolina.
