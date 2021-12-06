ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennington over Hun - Girls basketball recap

By Mak Ojutiku
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Morgan Matthews posted 28 points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals to lead Pennington to a 63-51 win over Hun at the Peddie Tip-Off Tournament in Hightstown. Pennington (2-1) led 34-24 at the...

NJ.com

No. 1 Delbarton over Pingry - Boys hockey recap

Jack Gerne scored the first two goals of the game to highlight a five-goal first period and Kayetan Berezniak scored Delbarton’s last two goals of the game en route to a 6-1 victory over Pingry at the SportsCare Arena in Randolph. Delbarton is No. 1 in the latest NJ.com...
RANDOLPH, NJ
NJ.com

No. 7 Northern Highlands blanks Paramus - Boys hockey recap

Jake Baratta posted two goals and one assist for Northern Highlands, ranked No. 7 in NJ.com’s Top 20, as it got past Paramus, 10-0 at Sport-O-Rama ice rinks in Monsey, NY. Brent Beswick and Will Fuller kicked off the scoring flurry in the first period. The Highlanders’ (3-1) best period came in the second. They got successive goals from: Baratta, Collin Prugh, Baratta and JT Gandara to go up 7-0.
HIGHLANDS, NJ
St. Thomas Aquinas girls basketball preview 2021-22: Transfer talent complements returning starters

Last year: 9-5 Division: GMC, Red Division. Key players: Amarilis Shubick, G, So.; Hailey Thompson, G, Sr. Outlook: Akyia Baker was the team’s leading scorer last season, at 16.7 points per game, and one of four players who reached at least 50 total points during last year’s abbreviated season. Baker is now at the University of Detroit Mercy, and two others of the four, Ciana McQuiller (9.4 ppg) and Melanie Mallari (8.1 ppg), graduated as well. Freshman Amarilis Shubick (10.5 ppg) is the lone member of that group who is back, and senior Hailey Thompson (7.0 ppg) is also a returning starter.
EDUCATION
NJ.com

No. 18 Middletown North over Monroe - Boys hockey recap

Monroe is now 1-2. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
NHL
NJ.com

Robbinsville tops Hopewell Valley - Boys ice hockey recap

J.P. Sferra led the way with two goals when Robbinsville defeated Hopewell Valley 4-2 at Mercer County Park in West Windsor. The Ravens (3-0) were able to stay undefeated behind a balanced scoring attack paced by Sferra, who scored one of his goals on the power play and connected on empty netter.
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Mountain Lakes defeats Roxbury - Boys ice hockey recap

Cullen Fagan recorded the shutout and Mountain Lakes beat Roxbury 6-0 at Mennen Sports Arena behind a hat trick from Aiden Reidy. Reidy also had two assists in the game, as did Daniel Fazandeiro. Jonathan Garibaldi also added a goal for the Lakers (2-0). Fagan stopped 18 shots to blank...
MOUNTAIN LAKES, NJ
NJ.com

No. 14 St. Augustine defeats Malvern Prep - Boys ice hockey recap

St. Augustine, ranked No. 14 in NJ.com’s Top 20, defeated Malvern Prep 5-2 behind a hat-trick from Deaglan Kelly at Ice Line in West Chester, PA. Kelly provided most of the scoring for St. Augustine (1-1-2), with a first period power play goal (assisted by Jackson Vaites and Rob Scimeca), another in the second period (assisted by Jake Smith and Vincent Smith), and an empty net goal late in the third.
WEST CHESTER, PA
NJ.com

Manchester Township girls basketball preview 2021-22: Star’s graduation is impactful, but much talent remains

Last year: 10-5 Division: Shore Conference, B South Division. Key players: Amyah Bray, G, Sr.; Myah Hourigan, G, Sr.; Devyn Quigley, G, So. Outlook: Now-graduated Destiny Adams accounted for close to half of the team’s points last season, and was an all-around standout, averaging 30 points, 18.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.5 blocks and 2.1 steals per game. Adams had a double-double in every game last season and closed her career by scoring 50 points against Jackson Memorial last March. Accordingly, Adams received notice from among the highest ranks of college basketball and is now at the University of North Carolina.
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Southern turns away Howell - Boys hockey recap (PHOTOS)

Christopher Laureigh led Southern with two goals as it bested Howell, 5-1 at the Howell Ice Arena in Farmingdale. Matthew Raylman, Andrew Buda and Ben Gautier all knocked in goals for the Rams (3-1) in the win. They found the net twice in the first period, twice more in the second and once in the third.
FARMINGDALE, NJ
NJ.com

West Orange over Newark East Side - Boys hockey recap

Jack Olsen scored a hat trick with an assist and Daniel DeRonde had two assists to power West Orange to a 6-0 victory over Newark East Side at RWJ Barnabas Health Hockey House in Newark. Nathan Rubenstein, Calvin Tranquada and Ayan Flowers each had a goal for West Orange (1-0-2),...
NHL
NJ.com

Rutgers basketball injury report vs. Purdue: Will Geo Baker, flu-infected players face Boilermakers?

Rutgers will be short-handed in its biggest game of the season so far. The Scarlet Knights (4-4, 0-1) will be without without senior guard Geo Baker for the fourth straight game when they host No. 1 Purdue (8-0, 1-0) at Jersey Mike’s Arena on Thursday night, according to a school spokesperson. He is missing the game due to the flu, the spokesperson said.
COLLEGE SPORTS
