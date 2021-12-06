Pennington over Hun - Girls basketball recap

Last year: 9-5 Division: GMC, Red Division. Key players: Amarilis Shubick, G, So.; Hailey Thompson, G, Sr. Outlook: Akyia Baker was the team’s leading scorer last season, at 16.7 points per game, and one of four players who reached at least 50 total points during last year’s abbreviated season. Baker is now at the University of Detroit Mercy, and two others of the four, Ciana McQuiller (9.4 ppg) and Melanie Mallari (8.1 ppg), graduated as well. Freshman Amarilis Shubick (10.5 ppg) is the lone member of that group who is back, and senior Hailey Thompson (7.0 ppg) is also a returning starter.

