Mike Wassenaar On The Creation Of The 8 O’Clock Buzz

By Austin Exum
wortfm.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor his last show Friday Buzz host, Jonathan Zarov, is travelling back to the first shows. Mike Wassenaar is currently the president and CEO of the...

www.wortfm.org

101 WIXX

10 O’Clock Trivia answers November 2021.

We play 10 O’clock Trivia weekdays around 10:12 am or so live on WIXX. You can play along by calling 920-406-1011. Get last month’s answers here:. Tuesday 11/30/21-1 in 5 people working from home have done this. What is it?. Answer: Worked from a closet. Monday 11/29/21-1 out of 10...
TV & VIDEOS
AFP

US pastor who appeared in drag on TV loses ministry

A US pastor who made a brief television appearance in drag, wearing a huge pink wig and sequined leotard, has been removed from his ministry, a local church official in Indiana said Wednesday. Wearing high-heeled thigh boots, lipstick and purple eyeshadow and with a crucifix around his neck, Craig Duke, 62, made a big splash on the HBO show "We're Here," at least among his horrified parishioners. The Methodist reverend described the appearance as "an incredibly wonderful, refreshing, deepening, powerful spiritual experience," in an interview with the Religion News Service. But he quickly found himself in hot water with his flock.
RELIGION
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Science and creation

I would like to thank one of the two individuals who took umbrage at my latest letter for the offer to clarify my position on so-called man-made climate warming. First allow me to admit an oversight in naming the Washington Compost as a source for some of the stated information. Once a legitimate newspaper, now a propaganda spewer. My mistake. But let us honestly admit that what comes forth from Washington lately could only be defined as “compost.”
SCIENCE
realitytitbit.com

Who are Hailey Mia's parents on The Voice 2021?

The Voice is currently airing it’s 21st season and Hailey Mia wows viewers week in week out, but who are the parents behind the star?. The 13-year-old has performed impressive songs such as Someone You Loved, You Broke Me First and Jar of Hearts. She will be competing in the final, which will air on NBC on the 14th of December.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Community Television#Wort
KFI AM 640

Property Masters Guild Announces Creation

Property masters, the individuals responsible for creating iconic props from movies and cinema, such as Rosebud, lightsabers and Captain America's shield, have a new professional association, which launched today to provide professional educational opportunities and cultivate future generations.
ECONOMY
wortfm.org

NuFone Rick Interviews Dopapod, At High Noon Dec. 4

On last week’s episode of the XL II 90 Live Music Radio Hour, NuFone Rick was joined by Dopapod keyboardist Eli Winderman and drummer Neal “Fro” Evans. They were on to talk about their live musical journey ahead of their headlining show on Saturday, December 4th at the High Noon Saloon.
MUSIC
wortfm.org

The Untold Story of America’s Hepatitis Program

For thirty years, from 1942 through 1972, American biomedical researchers deliberately infected people with hepatitis as a way to learn about the disease and develop a vaccine. It’s a shocking history that has gone untold until now. Today, Friday host Esty Dinur spends a special WORT Birthday Boost hour with...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
wortfm.org

Birthday Boost Fund-Raiser

Floyd in the dungeon for the “Birthday Boost”; A visit from Esty; Pledge at www.wortfm.org or call 608 256-2001; The cleansing power of fire; In a stunning development, Wisconsin “Supreme” Court sides with GOP; An assignment update from Floyd; No mistletoe snogging this year; And other Random Topics; Subscribe to the Mel & Floyd Podcast on itunes and never miss another episode [Unless the power goes off again] – It’s FREE!; Passersby were amazed at the unusually large amounts of blood.
CHARITIES
wosu.org

All The Buzz About The Bray Harp

For Christa Patton, the medieval bray harp may look old, but it’s hardly old-fashioned. “I like to describe it as the electric guitar of the 14th century,” said Patton, a historical harpist and wind instrumentalist. The bray harp doesn’t need an amp, and it doesn’t have pedals or knobs to...
COLUMBUS, OH
montereycountyweekly.com

The Buzz 12.09.21

Social media platforms long dwelled in a place of allowing most people to freely post just about anything. Increasingly, there’s attention on how to protect from doing harm, a balancing act that traditional media outlets also weigh. Just after Parag Agrawal became the new CEO of Twitter, the company announced a new private information policy: “You may not publish or post other people’s private information without their express authorization and permission. We also prohibit threatening to expose private information or incentivizing others to do so. In addition, you may not share private media, such as images or videos of private individuals, without their consent.” The photo policy applies just to public figures, but leaves a lot of questions and concerns – like, who counts as a public figure, and what if a person is captured in an image while in a public place (think a sports arena, at a city council meeting, etc.) but does not consent? Twitter officials have said a team will moderate questions about private information and consent, and if images are deemed newsworthy, will not remove them.
MONTEREY, CA
Forbes

The Complexities Of NFT Creation And Ownership In Entertainment

Founder & principal attorney at Ahouraian Law, a full-service corporate and entertainment law firm in Los Angeles. We’ve seen quite a bit of celebrity NFT activity this past year with actors, athletes, TV personalities and recording artists releasing everything from animated logos to full-blown albums. The viral video “Charlie Bit My Finger” NFT sold for nearly $761,000 back in May and was removed from YouTube, with the purchaser now being the sole owner.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Villanovan

Book Buzz: Landline

Everyone knows the Holiday classic books like Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” or Dr. Seuss’ “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” but for those book lovers who want to pick up a modern Christmas novel, Rainbow Rowell’s “Landline” is for you. Rainbow...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
thekatynews.com

Sunday Evening Conversations on Creation Continue…

Christ the King Evangelical Lutheran Church in Houston invites you to a monthly environmental education web meeting series whose theme in 2022 is Planet Earth & You. The Grammar of Creation: What is Nature Speaking to Us? (And Are We Listening?) Sunday, January 30, 6 p.m. central, online. In January,...
HOUSTON, TX
nafme.org

Creativity in the Classroom—From Re-Creation to Creation

Creativity in the Classroom—From Re-Creation to Creation. By Dr. James W. Doyle, sponsored by Adams State University. “In order to be creative, you have to know how to prepare to be creative.”—Twyla Tharp, Dancer/Choreographer. As music educators, we spend our lives in creative spaces. Making music with...
EDUCATION
wortfm.org

Andi Cloud Sends Madison on a Treasure Hunt

Madison’s first Medallion Hunt ended in only three days, when Peter Kirschmann found the acrylic Ho-Chunk Nation medallion hidden on the lifeguard chair at James Madison beach. The hunt was the brainchild of Madison’s Native American Storyteller-in-Residence, Andi Cloud. Andi Cloud joined Monday Buzz host on December 6, 2021. Did...
MADISON, WI
Sandusky Register

Gingerbread creations

HURON TWP. — Children used their imaginations to make unique works of art. About 30 children decorated gingerbread houses during a popular Erie MetroParks program on Wednesday at Osborn MetroPark's Frost Center. For Cheryl Kilmer, a naturalist at Erie MetroParks, it's one of her favorite programs. "Each gingerbread house...
ERIE COUNTY, OH
wortfm.org

Bridging the Gap: Mixtapes vs. Digital Playlists

The yearly Spotify wrapped has arrived! Music streaming services has made creating playlists and accessing a lot simpler. Before these services existed, making mixtape was the primary way to make a physical playlist. in this week’s edition of “Bridging the Gap,” producer Teresa Yen talks with UW-Madison Communication Arts professor Jeremy Morris about the differences between mixtapes and digital playlists.
MADISON, WI
wortfm.org

Rebroadcast: Clint Smith on the Echoes of Slavery in America

Earlier this year, host Ali Muldrow interviewed poet and journalist Clint Smith about his new book, How the Word is Passed: A Reckoning with the History of Slavery Across America. Since then, How the Word is Passed was longlisted for the National Book Award for Nonfiction and named one of the 10 Best Books of 2021 by the New York Times.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
bronxnet.org

The Bronx Buzz: Best Of 2021

Host of The Bronx Buzz, Gary Axelbank takes a moment to look back at some of our favorite interviews from 2021. On this edition we look back at an interview with Evan Axel bank, News Reporter & Podcaster, who put the inauguration of President Biden into historical context. The father and son also talk about the crises faced by the new administration, historical precedents for transitions from Vice President to President, the nation's first woman Vice President, and more.
BRONX, NY

