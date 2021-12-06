ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Game That Was: "A little more fire" needed

By John Oehser, Brian Sexton
Cover picture for the articleThe Jaguars' offense has been entirely unreliable through 12 games of the 2021 season. That has contributed to a defining trend of what is now a 2-10 season – the slow starts that, each week, put the Jaguars in a big deficit. The Jaguars (2-10) on Sunday afternoon trailed...

Jaguars.com

Jaguars Wednesday: Lawrence's goal is "go play free…"

JACKSONVILLE – His focus is on improving. That's Trevor Lawrence's objective with five games remaining in his rookie season – and the Jaguars' quarterback on Wednesday discussed how would like to do that. "I really just want to go play free, go be me, make plays," Lawrence said...
NFL
Jaguars.com

O-Zone: Pecan, perchance

JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. Given our totally inept, incompetent performance of late, I fully expect the Jags to be picking No. 2. What say you?. I expect the Jaguars to finish the 2021 season around 4-13. That's because given their performance so far this season, I expect them to play well enough to be close in the fourth quarter in roughly half of the final six games – and if things go right, they could win a couple of those games. Their offense hasn't shown it can score consistently enough to pull away from teams, so it's hard to see them having victories secured in the fourth quarter. They also have games remaining against several contending teams – the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, the New England Patriots and the Tennessee Titans, for instance – on the road, and it's hard to imagine those motivated teams losing to a struggling team at home late with playoff positioning at stake. So, yeah … I expect the Jaguars to select somewhere between Nos. 2 or 3 overall and Nos. 5 or 6 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. Would I prefer they win the rest of their games and select around No. 16? Sure. That would be cool. It doesn't seem likely.
NFL
Jaguars.com

Five key plays: Rams 37, Jaguars 7

Senior writer John Oehser examines five key plays from the Jaguars' 37-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in a 2021 Week 13 game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., Sunday. 1. The first play. The Rams took control of the momentum immediately, with wide receiver Brandon Powell returning the opening kickoff 65 yards to Jaguars 36. Credit the Jaguars' defense for holding Los Angeles to one first down on the drive, with Rams kicker Matt Gay converting a 40-yard field goal for a 3-0 lead with 12:20 remaining in the first quarter.
NFL
Jaguars.com

Quick thoughts: Rams 37, Jaguars 7

Senior writer John Oehser, senior correspondent Brian Sexton and team reporter Ashlyn Sullivan offer quick thoughts on the Jaguars' 37-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in a 2021 Week 13 game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., Sunday. Oehser …. Week after week after week. This isn't a surprise...
NFL
Ten things: Jaguars-Rams

JACKSONVILLE – The road is long this week – and tough. Really long – and really tough. The Jaguars (2-9) this weekend will travel to the West Coast for a second time in a little more than a month – this time to play the Los Angeles Rams (7-4), a team very much in contention for the postseason and very much needing a victory.
NFL
Jaguars.com

Game report: Rams 37, Jaguars 7

Another week, another offensive struggle. That has been the story too often for the Jaguars this season – and it was a big part of another difficult West Coast story Sunday. With rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence struggling statistically, and with the offense fumbling early and stumbling throughout, the Jaguars trailed quickly and never recovered. The Los Angeles Rams took advantage, pulling away for a 37-7 victory at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.
NFL
Jaguars.com

Final analysis: The experts on Jaguars-Rams

JACKSONVILLE – Each week during the 2021 season, Jaguars experts – Rick Ballou, Tony Boselli, Frank Frangie, Jeff Lageman, Brent Martineau, John Oehser, Brian Sexton, J.P. Shadrick and Ashlyn Sullivan – will analyze the following day's Jaguars matchup. Up this week:. The Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood,...
NFL
Jaguars.com

O-Zone: Giving orders

JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. Hi, King of Zone. There is no logical way to spin what happened with James Robinson. He starts. He fumbles. He watches. He finishes. He has knee/heel issue. He carries ball in hand. He doesn't have his knee/heel in his hand. He isn't missed by coach while game is played. He becomes post-game topic. He is confused. He deserves better. He will likely go to new team. He will be great with new team and greatly missed by Jags fans.
NFL
