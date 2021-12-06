Game That Was: "A little more fire" needed

JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. Given our totally inept, incompetent performance of late, I fully expect the Jags to be picking No. 2. What say you?. I expect the Jaguars to finish the 2021 season around 4-13. That's because given their performance so far this season, I expect them to play well enough to be close in the fourth quarter in roughly half of the final six games – and if things go right, they could win a couple of those games. Their offense hasn't shown it can score consistently enough to pull away from teams, so it's hard to see them having victories secured in the fourth quarter. They also have games remaining against several contending teams – the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, the New England Patriots and the Tennessee Titans, for instance – on the road, and it's hard to imagine those motivated teams losing to a struggling team at home late with playoff positioning at stake. So, yeah … I expect the Jaguars to select somewhere between Nos. 2 or 3 overall and Nos. 5 or 6 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. Would I prefer they win the rest of their games and select around No. 16? Sure. That would be cool. It doesn't seem likely.

