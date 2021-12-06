Illini volleyball set to play Nebraska in Sweet Sixteen

LEXINGTON, KY (WCIA) — Game time for Illinois Volleyball’s Sweet Sixteen match has been announced for 8:30 p.m. on ESPN U. The Illini will face Nebraska in the Austin, TX regional on Thursday. The Huskers are a familiar Big Ten foe, who swept Illinois twice during the regular season. The last time the Huskers played the Illini in the postseason was in the 2018 Final Four, when they ended Illinois’ season.

On Saturday the Orange and Blue knocked off the defending national champions, and No. 7 Kentucky in four sets. Behind a career-high 27 kills from sophomore Raina Terry, and 53 assists from Diana Brown, the Illini handed the wildcats their first loss since November.

“We really just talked about being us, we can’t be anyone else but us, and so we kind of just went back to what we do well,” says Brown. “And we train game-like every single day, so we just stayed together, and went back to being our own players.”



“We’ve always had that mentality, and I think you need it in our game, if any team at this level plays in system they have a good pass, they’re really tough to stop,” says head coach Chris Tamas. “So we need to get after it at the service line, we need to take aggressive swings.”

On the defensive side, Taylor Kuper had 23 digs, while adding in nine assists. At the net, the Illini out-blocked the Wildcats seven to six, with junior Kyla Swanson putting up four blocks.

If Illinois advances to the Elite 8, they’ll face the winner of No. 2 Texas vs. No. 15 seed Washington. The winners of the two matches will play on Saturday at 9 p.m. CT on ESPNU.

