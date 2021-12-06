Democrats could take action on defense bill, debt ceiling before Christmas, Durbin says
WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) — It could be a busy month on Capitol Hill as Senate Democrats push to approve the remainder of President Biden’s agenda through for a vote.
Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-Illinois) said the upper chamber could also take action on the debt ceiling, defense authorization, and a reconciliation measure all before the Christmas break.
Meanwhile, Republicans are holding up passage of President Biden’s “Build Back Better” proposals over a dispute in state and local tax (SALT) deductions. Democrats want to raise the SALT cap to $80,000. Republicans set the cap at $10,000 in 2017 when they approved the Trump-era tax cuts.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.
Comments / 0