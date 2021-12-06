ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

'Made a mistake': SF restaurant owners apologize after refusing service to on-duty police officers

By Cornell Barnard
ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12PxQJ_0dEy3t8Z00

There is growing reaction and backlash following a San Francisco restaurant's decision to deny service to three on-duty police officers. On Sunday, an apology was issued from restaurant owners who now say they regret the move.

North Beach business owner Joseph Zira was disappointed to learn that three on duty San Francisco Police officers were recently denied service at Hilda and Jesse Restaurant on Union Street, just two blocks from Central station.

"I hope one day, they don't need the police, and don't need help," said Zira.

The incident happened Friday at the new trendy eatery, where three uniformed officers were seated but were then asked to leave because staffers became uncomfortable. Co-owner Rachel Sillcocks told our Dion Lim exclusively on Saturday, it had nothing to do with who they were but what they were carrying.

EXCLUSIVE: San Francisco restaurant owner explains why police officers denied service

A trendy San Francisco restaurant Hilda and Jesse is explaining its decision to turn away and deny service to three on-duty police officers.

"It's not about the fact that we are anti-police, it is about the fact that we do not allow weapons in our restaurant, we were uncomfortable and asked them to leave," Sillcocks said.

Sillcocks said the officers were welcome to come back to the restaurant when they are off-duty, without their weapons.

The decision ignited a firestorm of controversy on social media where some called for boycott of Hilda.

And negative Yelp reviews started piling on, giving the eatery one star.

Late Sunday came a surprise development, an apology from the restaurant owners.

"We made a mistake and apologize for the unfortunate incident, we are grateful to all members of the force. We hope this will be a teachable moment for us as we repair and continue to build bridges with the SFPD," said Hilda and Jesse owners, Rachel Sillcocks and Kristina Leidags Compton.

But for some, the damage was done.

The San Francisco Police Officer's Association told us in a statement, "Three foot beat officers looking to eat where they patrol were treated without any tact of class by this establishment, fortunately there are plenty of restaurants that don't discriminate and will welcome our officers working to try and keep all San Franciscans safe."

The Golden Gate Restaurant Association echoed that, "We strongly support a non-discrimination policy for everyone... we encourage all restaurants to work to get to know your local police officers."

"It's my second time here, I had pancakes and avocado toast," said Desiree Barrera.

Barrera says she'll keep supporting this restaurant.

"I think this whole thing has been blown out of proportion for a blue lives matter thing, it's just about the weapons not the police," she said.

Comments / 60

Kathleen Bell
5d ago

why bother to seat them and then tell them to leave. I would think with all the robberies going on you would want police presents.

Reply(2)
39
Run Forest Run
5d ago

Good opportunity to dine and dash. Can’t imagine police response to the 911 call would happen this week; and a robust investigation would not be this decade. Free meals for our disadvantaged homeless population from a business owner so rich they can turn away paying customers. Trendy restaurant. What’s not to like?

Reply
17
Work Jeff
5d ago

It sounds like a great place to rob. You know they don't have guns and can almost certainly count on a slow response time.

Reply
32
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Sfpd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
44K+
Followers
6K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy