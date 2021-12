If you purchased teddy bears for the annual Spokane Chiefs Teddy Bear Toss last year and had to put them in the closet after hockey games were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, now is the time to dig them out. The Teddy Bear Toss is on this season and will be held during the Spokane Chiefs game Saturday, Dec. 4, against the Seattle Thunderbirds at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 13 DAYS AGO