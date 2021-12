After a great season and winning two of their last three games at the WWPA Championships, four members of the LMU men’s water polo team (12-14, 6-2 WWPA) have been named to the WWPA All-Conference Teams. With four players being recognized for these conference honors and a great performance earning third place in the WWPA Championships, it is apparent that LMU men’s water polo is becoming a tough opponent for any team they face.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 7 DAYS AGO