Dayton, OH

Four injured after car crashes into tree in Dayton

By Riley Phillips
 4 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Four people were taken to the hospital after a car crashed into a tree in Dayton.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, officers received the call around 9:22 p.m. on Sunday, December 5.

Officers arrived on E 5th St. and S Keowee St. to find a two-car crash that had injured four people. Dispatch said some people were trapped in at least one vehicle.

Dispatch said that all four of the injured people were taken to Miami Valley Hospital with unknown injuries.

