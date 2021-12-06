ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KXAN

Secret Santa, wrapping gifts ranked as the worst parts of the holidays

By Chris Melore, StudyFinds.org via Nexstar Media Wire
KXAN
KXAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eKwOz_0dEy1XqH00

NEW YORK ( StudyFinds.org ) — While tearing open wrapping paper during the holidays can be a thrill for many, a new poll finds the actual chore of wrapping gifts tops the list of things Americans hate most about the holiday season. Surprisingly, the only thing people hate more is being a Secret Santa!

A survey of 2,000 Americans identified the worst parts of the holiday season, which is wrapping presents, according to 52 percent of respondents. Nearly as many (51%) hate the task so much, they prefer having a professional wrap their gifts for them and will do anything to avoid wrapping. Half will go out of their way only to buy easy-to-wrap gifts.

The hardest gifts to wrap include bicycles (55%), gym equipment (46%), sports balls (45%), guitars (45%), and candles (22%). More than half the poll (59%) can tell what something is and who it’s from based solely on the wrapping job. The average person spends $56 on gift-wrapping materials each holiday season.

What’s on everyone’s wish list this year?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1COWpH_0dEy1XqH00

Commissioned by Slickdeals and conducted by OnePoll , the study found gift-wrapping costs are just a drop in the bucket when it comes to holiday spending this year. The average respondent plans to spend over $250 on the holidays this year — not including any potential travel costs.

Respondents add they are willing to spend an extra $61 on top of their regular holiday budget for exclusive holiday edition items like consumables, wearables, beauty products, and more. For holiday shoppers, the most anticipated items include new smartphones, laptops, and TVs (43%), experiences (42%), popular toys (38%), and video game consoles (36%). Yet, a majority of shoppers have major concerns about finding the items they want this year.

More than half of respondents have concerns about product shortages (51%), shipping delays (56%), and rising costs (56%). Kids may also contribute to holiday costs. Of the parents in the survey, moms and dads believe the average gift for kids should cost $89. Two in three parents (68%) add their kids have an extensive holiday wish-list this year.

Some respondents shared a few of the extravagant gifts their kids want this holiday season, including luxury cars, cows and other livestock animals, lightsabers, x-ray machines, and “one hundred pancakes for breakfast.”

“This year brings unique challenges to the holiday shopping season,” says Pete King, deal expert for Slickdeals, in a statement. “Supply chain issues are causing product shortages, shipping carriers have indicated it’s best to shop and ship earlier this year, so you don’t run into delays, and, similar to last year, Black Friday-style deals are being promoted throughout November. More than ever, it’s important to plan ahead, do your research and shop early.”

Time to end Secret Santa?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ui2Ez_0dEy1XqH00

Aside from the holiday shopping stress, another unpopular holiday tradition is apparently Secret Santa. Most respondents (79%) say they hate being roped into the exchange because they never know what to get their designated exchange-ee.

Nearly nine in 10 (87%) admit they re-gift the items they’ve received from past Secret Santa exchanges . According to respondents, some of the worst Secret Santa gifts they’ve received include bars of soap, knock-off chia pets, and random vegetables!

Still, that isn’t stopping the 37 percent who plan on participating in Secret Santa gift exchanges this year. Others are keeping tabs on their wallets when it’s time to shop for their Secret Santa. More than four in five (86%) Secret Santa exchanges have spending limits, but 93 percent of participants look for sales that could help them save money. On average, Secret Santas spend $85 on their gifts.

“Whether shopping for traditional gifts or as a reluctant Secret Santa, doing your own research can get overwhelming,” adds King. “Tapping into a community of savvy shoppers like ours is a great way to ensure you’re getting the best products at the best prices.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

The 25 Most Unique Gifts From Uncommon Goods Will Make You Feel Like Santa Claus

It can be tough to find creative holiday gifts, especially when you’ve been shopping for the same people every Christmas as far back as you can remember. You never want to purchase something your giftee already has and the surprise can be ruined if you ask too many questions. Thankfully, you can find some great gifts from Uncommon Goods that your family and friends are unlikely to have already or expect.  Uncommon Goods has a vast collection of unordinary gift ideas, promising a one-of-a-kind find every time. From sand art to candles to personalized treasures, finding unique gifts from Uncommon Goods...
SHOPPING
Quad-Cities Times

Amazon 2021 Holiday Shopping Gift Guides

(Broadry) — When it comes to the 2021 online holiday shopping season, Amazon has made the search easier with its biggest selection of gift guides yet. Customers can find great gifts across every category from guides including Home and Stocking Stuffers. Customers can also find all their holiday entertaining essentials in Amazon’s first ever Holiday Prep Shop. Here’s a look at some of the gift guide items making headlines this year:
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Holiday Shopping#Toys#Animals#Americans#Onepoll
WBAY Green Bay

Holiday Hacks: Gift wrapping and greeting cards

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Black Friday sales have been going on for, what, two months now? Some people are already boasting online that their Christmas shopping is done. Now it’s time to wrap those presents and sign the Christmas cards. We spent hours on YouTube (we can do that when it’s “for work”) looking for some of the best, easy-to-follow videos. We know how busy this season gets, so we focused on the “wow factor” that makes your family and friends feel extra-appreciated without requiring much extra time. No special tools or skills are required beyond scissors, double-sided tape, patience, and maybe un-learning some old wrapping habits.
FESTIVAL
momtrends.com

How to Create Chic Sustainable Holiday Gift Wrapping

The holiday shopping crunch is officially underway and with recent surveys reporting that 64% of consumers are shopping for gifts that are sustainable or minimize their environmental impact, consumers are looking for eco-friendly resources more than ever and that includes ways to evolve their traditional gift wrap methods. Here’s the thing - most wrapping paper, the glittery, metallic stuff you pick up almost anywhere, isn’t recyclable.
ENVIRONMENT
News4Jax.com

Stocking Stuffer and Secret Santa Gift Ideas

Do you need some stocking stuffer or secret santa gift ideas? We’ve got you covered. Anne Roy is here with a great selection... Sleepy Tie is here to change how you tie your hair while you sleep. The revolutionary product helps prolong your blow dry or styled hair. Sleepy Tie has been tested on all hair types and textures and is recommended for individuals who have hair past shoulder length. thesleepytie.com.
BEAUTY & FASHION
eastidahonews.com

Single mother moved to tears with special gifts from a Secret Santa

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy this holiday season helping a local man gift $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho. Secret Santa is a real person who wants to remain anonymous and hopes to bless as many individuals in our community as he can. Today we are surprising a...
SANTA, ID
12tomatoes.com

Try Some Of These Holiday Gift Wrapping Techniques This Year

I think that everybody enjoys giving gifts but not everybody enjoys wrapping them. It is a part of the holiday season for many people, however, so they often do the best that they possibly can. Of course, I think all of us realize that a well-wrapped gift is going to...
LIFESTYLE
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Shares the Worst Holiday Gifts Received

It's the thought that counts, right? Your family and friends might mean very well, but sometimes the gifts they give you for the holidays are just plain cringeworthy. It's kind of like being stuck in the bunny suit Ralphie had to wear for his mom in A Christmas Story. However, this is real life, and sometimes that awkward bunny suit never really comes off. This is especially exasperated in a room full of gawking people, all wondering if you actually like the pile of crap you just unwrapped.
HUDSON, NY
MassLive.com

Better Business Bureau warns against falling for ‘Secret Sister’ gift exchange twists, ‘Secret Santa Dog’ or ‘Secret Wine Bottle Exchange,’ on Facebook

At some point during the holiday season, Facebook users will likely see a post about “Secret Santa Dog” or a “Secret Wine Bottle Exchange” on their feed but it’s illegal, the Better Business Bureau warns. “A gift exchange among online friends you haven’t met, well, that’s a little different and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
HuffingtonPost

19 Secret Santa Gifts Under $30 People Will Actually Want

So, you just got a family group text or work email about participating in Secret Santa this year. Time for some last-minute shopping. First of all, let’s talk about what Secret Santa even is. It’s essentially an arrangement where a group of friends, relatives or co-workers agree to exchange gifts without the recipient knowing who it came from. Everyone in the group is assigned one person to shop for, and they aren’t supposed to tell that person. Most Secret Santa events have a spending cap in the $20 to $30 range.
SHOPPING
13abc.com

Two Secret Santas give 100 Maumee children Christmas gifts

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Students from Maumee High School got to work on Wednesday packing presents for a local couple that gives gifts to children in need as Secret Santas. The couple has been giving presents away for the past nine years. “It may not be the items the child...
MAUMEE, OH
romper.com

Here's A Quick And Easy Way To Make Santa Footprints, Because You’re Still Wrapping Gifts

For some kids, simply seeing presents under the tree is enough evidence that Santa Claus exists. For others, they get the magic from sitting on his lap in the mall, or watching him on TV, or even listening to the onslaught of Christmas songs that takes over nearly every radio station starting Thanksgiving night. But curious kiddos might need even more confirmation that Mr. C. actually shimmied himself down the chimney. So get ready to be crafty, because learning how to make Santa footprints can make the holiday more magical — and if we’re honest, a bit messier, too.
LIFESTYLE
Time Out Global

The best shops in Bugis Town to shop for your Secret Santa Christmas gift

Got a Secret Santa party coming up? Shop for different types of friends and colleagues at Bugis Junction, Bugis+ and Bugis Street. Besides the lights, decor, and songs, the festive season is also known for gifts and gifting. Most of us will probably be in a few Secret Santa situations this Christmas. But don’t panic just yet – you too can be really good at giving gifts. The tip is to start early, and to keep it efficient by getting it all at one place. Need some inspiration? We’ve come up with a few categories and also where to shop for your Secret Santa gifts this Christmas.
SHOPPING
thecentraltrend.com

Secret Santa gift exchanges bring a comedic unity to FHC

As holiday break draws near, there is one day in which all the members of FHC’s drumline are met with stares of confusion and raised eyebrows as they walk into class. The percussionists are forced to wear an ugly sweater to all hours of the school day—proudly yet uncomfortably displaying their received gift from their secret Santa sweater swap.
LIFESTYLE
KXAN

KXAN

11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy