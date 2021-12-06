ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Sony could finally be ready to compete with Xbox Game Pass

By Nick Pino
TechRadar
TechRadar
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sony is cooking up a competitor to Xbox Game Pass for PlayStation gamers that will reportedly combine cloud gaming, classic games, and new titles. The platform is codenamed Spartacus, and according to Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier, who spoke to sources with knowledge of the plan, it will be divided into three...

www.techradar.com

Comments / 1

Related
Collider

The Best Xbox Game Pass Titles for Casual Gamers

Xbox Game Pass is perfect for casual players who like to pick up their controller as a low-stress way to spend an afternoon without getting hooked into tense multiplayer matches or multi-hour campaigns that can take weeks to finish. The service features a wide selection of titles, including games that are quick and easy to jump in and out of whenever you please, and have a more relaxed, task-oriented pace. We highlighted some of the best current Game Pass offerings for casual folks.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Sony Planning to Launch A Rival To Xbox Game Pass

Can Sony make a subscription service as successful as Xbox Game Pass?. According to Bloomberg, Sony has plans to launch its own version of the mega-popular Xbox Game Pass this coming spring. The company responsible for the PS5 has plans to merge PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now, creating an entirely new experience for PlayStation enthusiasts.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Sony reportedly has a Game Pass competitor in development

Sony is ratcheting up its competition with Microsoft’s Xbox ecosystem in the form of a competitor to Xbox Game Pass, according to a report from Bloomberg. The report, which cites “people familiar with Sony’s plans and documents viewed by Bloomberg,” alleges that the competitor, code-named Spartacus, will be a tiered subscription plan.
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

December’s Looking Good for Xbox Game Pass

If you’re an Xbox Game Pass subscriber, December’s looking like a good month. And not just because Halo Infinite is finally dropping. Of course, Halo Infinite is perhaps the number one game to get excited about on Game Pass in December. The long-awaited Xbox first party title finally drops on 8th December and, as always, Game Pass subscribers will be able to play on day one. It’s set to be the biggest Halo game yet, with a huge open world (and one that’s absolutely gorgeous, if the trailers are anything to go by) to explore.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Schreier
vg247.com

Among Us, Final Fantasy 13-2, Stardew Valley, and more coming to Xbox Game Pass

The first round of Xbox Game Pass titles fro December have been announced, and things take off running tomorrow, December 2, with seven games dropping. First up is day one title ANVIL for console and PC. In the game, you are part of an agency called the Ancient Vault Investigation Lab (ANVIL) that is searching for the remnants of alien civilizations across the universe. As a Breaker, you’ll search galaxies for ancient alien vaults, and each galaxy consists of random planets and unique monsters. Defeating them and opening these vaults, you’ll be able to utilize the powers hidden within.
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Townscaper quietly added to Xbox Game Pass

We have just picked up new achievements for Townscaper, which seems to have joined Xbox Game Pass as a surprise addition today. There are ten achievements worth a total of 1,000 Gamerscore, none of which are secret. Name Description Gamerscore. The Gardener Built a garden. 100. Opulence Built all the...
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Will The Gunk be on Xbox Game Pass?

Upcoming adventure game, The Gunk, is set to release later this month. But will it be on Xbox Game Pass?. The Gunk is an upcoming third-person adventure game developed by SteamWorld Dig's Image & Form. The game was officially announced during the 2020 Xbox Series X Games Showcase, and set to be an Xbox and PC exclusive. After a minor delay, the game is now set to release on Dec. 16, 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Xbox Game Pass#New Xbox#Spartacus#Bloomberg#Psp#Playstation Now#Playstation Vue
T3.com

PlayStation Spartacus subscription to rival Xbox Game Pass

PlayStation is planning to combine its two existing subscription offerings into one ultimate package to rival Xbox's Game Pass. The new service, code-named Spartacus, would include the online multiplayer elements of PlayStation Plus and the streaming and downloading of games from its archive, like PlayStation Now. It's always seemed overly...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Xbox Game Pass Is A New Paradigm

Xbox Game Pass has been one of the biggest, most talked-about developments in the gaming landscape of the past five years, both for Microsoft and the entire industry. The subscription-based service has shaken things up in a meaningful way as it relates to how games are released and consumed. Game Pass has generally excellent consumer sentiment, too, so much so that "hundreds of games for one low price" has become a meme. But the service also has its fair share of critics, those who wonder and worry about Game Pass' impact on the gaming ecosystem as it relates to the devaluing of games--perceived or real--and if the subscription-based model is sustainable or only possible because Microsoft is literally worth more than a trillion dollars. Given that the service is so new, there is no long-term data available, and one can only speculate about the impact Game Pass might have in the future. But that hasn't prevented there from being a lively, ongoing debate and discussion about Game Pass, with headlines seemingly popping up every week with people weighing in.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
SONY
gamepur.com

Sony reportedly planning Xbox Game Pass style service

Xbox Game Pass has been successful since its June 2017 launch, eventually introducing the higher-tier Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. It’s been one advantage Microsoft has held over Sony, limiting the entry barrier to gaming for those that can’t purchase multiple games a year at full retail price. According to a Bloomberg report, a very similar service may be coming to PlayStation in the near future.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for longer than a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up...
VIDEO GAMES
PlayStation LifeStyle

Sony’s Rival to Xbox Game Pass Is Expected to Launch Next Spring, According to Bloomberg

Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier has claimed in a new report that Sony’s rival to Xbox Game Pass is expected to launch in Spring 2022. Reports of Sony actively working on a Game Pass rival first cropped up earlier this year, when former God of War creator David Jaffe claimed that he had heard about the company’s “counterpunch” to Microsoft’s popular subscription service. Although Sony Interactive Entertainment’s Chief Executive Officer, Jim Ryan, has previously said that a Game Pass-like subscription model wouldn’t work for PlayStation, he did say that Sony was working on some kind of a response, and there’s “news to come.”
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

Sony Reportedly Planning a Serious Xbox Game Pass Challenger Combining PS Plus and PS Now

In recent years Microsoft has been pouring all its resources into making Xbox Game Pass a success, while Sony has largely been content to sit on the subscription service sidelines. Sure, they have both PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now, but neither service has received all that much love. Well, according to a new report from Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier, that’s about to change.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Sony reportedly set to launch Xbox Game Pass style subscription service next year, could feature PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP games

Sony is reportedly planning to launch its own subscription service in a similar vein to Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass in early 2022. This new subscription service, which is being developed under the codename Spartacus, will be a three-tier service that offers access to various PlayStation titles across multiple generations, according to documents obtained by Bloomberg.
VIDEO GAMES
notebookcheck.net

Sony's reportedly working on "Spartacus," an Xbox Game Pass rival that combines PS Plus and PS Now, slated for a Spring 2022 launch

Sony is working on "Spartacus," a competitor to Xbox Game Pass, that will reportedly combine its PlayStation Now and PlayStation Plus services. "Spartacus" will feature a three-tier subscription plan, bundling in PS Plus benefits, free PS4 and PS5 games, and game streaming. According to a report by insider Jason Schreier,...
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

TechRadar

18K+
Followers
35K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

A 🌏 team of gadget obsessives here to help you make informed decisions on tech. What to skip, what to buy, and where to buy it.

 http://www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy