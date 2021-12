Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy made a surprising remark this week about his team’s upcoming game, and it sounds like it did not sit well with Ron Rivera. McCarthy told reporters on Thursday that the Cowboys are not concerning themselves with any outside noise about their inconsistent play. He said they are as confident as ever heading into their matchup with Washington and that they are “going to win this game.” Rivera was asked later in the day about McCarthy guaranteeing a victory. He was critical of his fellow coach for making himself the center of attention.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO