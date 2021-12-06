ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Santa Claus is accepting letters in Kingsport

By Van Jones
WJHL
WJHL
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oQw2x_0dEy0iZB00

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – If you are a Kingsport resident remember to drop off your letters to Santa Claus before Dec. 14.

Letters for Santa will be accepted at the V.O. Dobyns Senior Complex if placed in a special box near the gym.

LIST: Holiday parades, festivities throughout the Tri-Cities region

You can also mail your letters if you so choose, just make sure that they are addressed to 301 Louis Street in Kingsport.

Most importantly, don’t forget to include a return address so that Santa can reply.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJHL

Mount Carmel cancels Christmas parade due to forecasted weather

MOUNT CARMEL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Town officials and the Mount Carmel Fire Department have decided to cancel the town’s annual Christmas parade, according to a post from the fire department. The post states the parade was canceled “due to the impending weather forecast” for Saturday, Dec. 11. The fire department and town still plan to […]
MOUNT CARMEL, TN
WJHL

Johnson City Salvation Army short on bell ringers this holiday season

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Salvation Army red kettle and its bell ringers are holiday season staples, but many storefronts in Johnson City are quiet this December. The worker shortage that has affected so many other businesses is also affecting the Johnson City Salvation Army during their annual red kettle campaign, one of their […]
WJHL

Erwin woman wins new SUV in Niswonger Children’s Network Raffle

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An Erwin woman was given the keys of a new 2022 Chevrolet Blazer on Thursday. Laura Tracy was announced as the grand prize winner of the 2021 Niswonger Children’s Network Raffle. The new SUV was provided to the raffle through Ballad Health and Champion Chevrolet. The raffle was held as […]
ERWIN, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Kingsport, TN
Kingsport, TN
Sports
Local
Tennessee Society
Local
Tennessee Government
Kingsport, TN
Society
Kingsport, TN
Government
WJHL

Officials gather public input for the future of Keefauver Park

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The plans are beginning to take shape for Johnson City’s newest park set to be built at the old Keefauver Farm. The City is currently working to develop the master plan for the park and on Thursday they held a meeting designed to capture input from the public about what […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Fire at Rocky Hill Lane in Kingsport displaces 3, burns 2 structures

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A structure fire broke out at Rocky Hill Lane in Kingsport Wednesday night. According to Hawkins County EMA Director Jamie Miller, the fire occurred at the 3800 block of Rocky Hill Lane. Capt. Hayden Joyner with the Carter’s Valley Fire Department stated that the fire started shortly after 9 p.m. in […]
KINGSPORT, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Nexstar Media Inc
WJHL

Garage fire erupts near Charlotte Taylor Center in Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Elizabethton Fire Department responded to a fire in Elizabethton near the Charlotte Taylor Center Thursday night. The fire occurred on East G Street and Holston Avenue and is burning a garage with a car inside. Fire crews tell us that it is unclear what caused the fire at this time. […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

Police called to fight between two teachers at Science Hill High School

School system conducting internal investigation JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A dispute that began when a gym teacher walked through the middle of a Junior ROTC formation at Science Hill High School Tuesday morning led to a brief fight between that teacher and the ROTC instructor, police records show. According to a police report filed […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Water line break in Elizabethton has been repaired

Update: According to the Water Resources Compliance Coordinator for the City of Elizabethton Colby Wood, the waterline has been repaired. ———————————————————————————————————————— ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – A break in a major water line near the intersection of Tipton Street and State Line Road may cause some disruptions to customers in the area, according to the City […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Parades
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
WJHL

Washington Co. has third-highest community spread rate of COVID-19 in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) reported 258 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday in Northeast Tennessee, leaving the seven-county region with its highest “community spread rate” since early October. The region’s rolling seven-day new case rate per 100,000, the “community spread rate,” dropped slightly from 356 to 349 after reaching its highest […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

Johnson City Board of Education seeking members for subcommittees

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City Schools are looking for parents, teachers, students and other community members willing to sit on subcommittees. As the Johnson City Board of Education builds their next five-year plan they are asking members of the community to take seats on subcommittees to help with the process. If you or […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

TBI: Sullivan Co. teens found safe in Pigeon Forge

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — UPDATE 2:24 p.m. – Two Sullivan County teens at the center of a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Endangered Child Alert have been found safe in Pigeon Forge. According to the TBI, both Conley Bellamy and Shyann Bentley were found Wednesday afternoon. No further details were released. PREVIOUS The Tennessee Bureau […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

WATCH: Vehicle fire seen on I-26 near Kingsport, delays in area

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – An apparent vehicle fire was spotted by News Channel 11 cameras Tuesday night, and significant traffic delays are reported in the area. According to a Kingsport Police Department Traffic Alert, a vehicle fire was reported at 5:38 p.m. on Dec. 7 that could “possibly create traffic congestion.” The fire was reported […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

WJHL

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy