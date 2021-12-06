ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Korea Box Office: New Restrictions Loom, ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Fails to Scare

By Patrick Frater
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kseQH_0dEy0gnj00

Ghostbusters: Afterlife ” crept into the background at the South Korean box office over the weekend, as the top three films remained unchanged.

Nationwide aggregate revenue was a lowly $5.06 million as audiences avoided cinemas ahead of new health restrictions.

Cinemas, along with bars, restaurants, gyms and museums, are among the high-risk places affected by a new tightening of health measures in Korea, intended to slow the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. From Monday, cinemagoers must show a “vaccine pass” in order to be allowed admission.

The measures are expected to be in force for four weeks, covering the normally busy Christmas period.

For most of the year, the Korean public has avoided movie theaters and favored other forms of entertainment. The video streaming scene in Korea is among the world’s most competitive with a mix of local and international streamers vying for eyeballs.

November 2021 aggregate grosses reached KRW66 billion ($55 million), roughly double that of November 2020, but only 42% of pre-COVID 2019. Korea’s annual box office total currently remains below that of 2020 and will likely only narrowly exceed it by year-end, given the new restrictions.

Top honors over the latest weekend went to local fantasy film “Spiritwalker” which dropped 47% in its second frame to score a lowly $1.16 million over the weekend and lift its 12-day total to $5.19 million, according to data from Kobis, the tracking service operated by the Korean Film Council (Kofic).

Disney Animation’s “Encanto” dropped to third place with $894,000 over the weekend, a 47% decline from its first weekend. But it is reported as second by local media, as it sold more tickets (108,000) than all films except “Spiritwalker.” “Encanto” has now accumulated $3.54 million.

Korean title “Nothing Serious” took second place by gross revenues ($953,000) and third place by admissions (105,000). Its cumulative gross now stands at $3.45 million. All three films were released on Nov. 24, 2021.

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” was the highest-ranking new release of the last weekend. It earned $407,000 between Friday and Sunday and $659,000 over its opening five days.

In terms of gross revenues, it ranked fifth behind “ Dune ” which earned $510,000 in its seventh weekend on release. But “Ghostbusters” sold more tickets (47,600 compared with 44,145 for “Dune”) and appears in fourth position in Korean charts, which favor rankings by ticket sales.

“Dune” had the better gross due to its higher average ticket price, reflecting its resilience in premium and large format theaters. Since release on Oct. 20, 2021, “Dune” has now earned $13.7 million in Korea.

A significant distance behind the top five films, Disney-Marvel’s “Eternals” took sixth place over the weekend with $180,000, extending its cumulative to $26.6 million since release on Nov. 3.

New release, “Last Night in Soho” debuted with $145,000 over the weekend and $274,000 over its opening five days. Korea’s “Chun Tae-il” debuted on the same day and earned $114,000 over the weekend. Including previews, it has a cumulative total of $612,000.

Korean holdover, “Perhaps Love” took ninth place with $110,000, extending its three-weekend cumulative to $4.28 million.

Japanese animation “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba The Hashemira Meeting Arc” took $95,000 over the weekend in tenth spot and $147,000 over its five opening days.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Korea Box Office: ‘Spiritwalker’ Wins Weekend Ahead of ‘Encanto’

“Spiritwalker,” a fantasy action film about a man who wakes up in a new body every twelve hours, grabbed the top spot at the South Korean box office over the weekend. It was one of three new films to get significant releases, a possible sign that Korea’s theatrical market is steadying. Directed by Yoon Jae-kyun, “Spiritwalker” earned $2.16 million over the weekend, representing a 31% share of the overall market, according to data from Kobis, the theatrical tracking service operated by the Korean Film Council (KOFIC). Over its five opening days, it managed $2.96 million. Sales agency K-Movie has confirmed to Variety...
MOVIES
Variety

‘House of Gucci,’ ‘Encanto’ Continue Reign at U.K. Box Office

Ridley Scott’s “House of Gucci,” starring Lady Gaga and Adam Driver, continued atop the U.K. and Ireland box office in its second weekend. The Universal release collected £1.5 million ($2 million) and now has £5.5 million at the box office, according to numbers released by Comscore. Disney release “Encanto,” took £1.2 million in its second weekend and has a total of £3.3 million. Sony’s “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” was in third place with £1.06 million and has amassed £9.1 million after three weekends. Piece of Magic Entertainment’s seasonal release, Christmas concert film “Christmas With Andre,” featuring Dutch violinist and conductor André Rieu, debuted...
TENNIS
spoilerfreemoviesleuth.com

Box Office Holiday: Encanto Leads a Sluggish Thanksgiving Weekend, Ghostbusters Rules, Resident Evil Flops

This weekend proved that the pandemic is far from over and that the effects are still being felt at movie theaters. Whereas the Thanksgiving weekend is typically a huge kickstart for the holiday season, movies seemed to struggle with no massive openings or huge success stories. Still, there was one clear winner and a couple holdovers that seem to be holding the charge against a sluggish recovery at the cinema.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loom#Ghostbusters#Restaurants#Korea Box Office#South Korean#Omicron#The Korean Film Council#Kofic#Disney Animation
Deadline

‘Encanto’ & ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Split Families, ‘House Of Gucci’ Best Opening For Drama In Two Years – Thanksgiving Box Office, Sunday Update

SUNDAY AM UPDATE: Without Paramount’s Top Gun: Maverick in the marketplace, the Thanksgiving box office was much lighter than previous holidays, grossing an estimated $141.3M over 5-days, off 46% from 2019’s pre-pandemic holiday over the same period of time. Two family movies, Disney’s animated Encanto, which banked 52% of its $40.3M 5-day gross from Latino and Hispanic audiences, and Sony’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife which delivered $35.3M in its second weekend over Wednesday-Sunday, were the top destinations for families. Worldwide, Encanto hit its global studio projection with a $70M start. For our previous updates of the Thanksgiving box office, click here. If Disney CEO Bob Chapek is wondering whether families...
NFL
bloody-disgusting.com

[Box Office] ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Nearly Captures Top Spot in Second Week; ‘Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City’ Weak in Debut

I find it incredibly gross when a professional in the industry hopes that a film will fail. I saw a lot of this leading up to the release of Ghostbusters: Afterlife (read our review), with many declaring the fourth film in the franchise a “bust” after its initial box office projections. Too bad for them because it not only exceeded expectations, but nearly surpassed that of its predecessor. However, the big difference between the two films are the reported budgets, with the Paul Feig-directed reboot topping $140M and Afterlife allegedly in the 70M-80M range. I always celebrate a studio’s ability to show restraint.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
boxofficepro.com

Weekend Box Office Forecast: Encanto and Ghostbusters: Afterlife to Lead Post-Thanksgiving Lull; Does Christmas with The Chosen Have Sleeper Potential?

Following a holiday frame that saw Encanto and House of Gucci welcome back some family and adult moviegoers for the first time during the pandemic, the box office is poised for a typical post-Thanksgiving lull as December begins with no major studio openers. Expected to lead the market again will...
MOVIES
allkpop.com

Insiders report that BTS will not be able to attend the '2021 MAMA' due to new quarantine restrictions for overseas travelers returning to Korea

According to media outlet reports on December 2, new quarantine restrictions taking effect beginning tomorrow (December 3 KST) will affect BTS's attendance at the '2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards'. In light of the spread of the Omicron Coronavirus variant in regions across the globe, the South Korean government has placed...
ENTERTAINMENT
bloody-disgusting.com

‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Passes $100 Million at the Domestic Box Office; Now $80 Million Behind 2016 Movie’s Worldwide Total

Internationally, the sequel to the original classic has scared up $42,900,000, with the film’s worldwide total currently sitting at $145,100,045 in its second week of release in theaters. Writer in the horror community since 2008. Editor in Chief of Bloody Disgusting. Owns Eli Roth's prop corpse from Piranha 3D....
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

How ‘West Side Story’ Hopes to Defy Box Office Odds

Musicals have been singing decidedly off-key at the box office, but Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story hopes to reverse that curse. Disney and 20th Century open the big-budget revival in theaters Dec. 10 — 60 years after the first movie adaptation of the Broadway sensation became a box office hit, then scored 10 Oscars, including one for best picture. Disney has thrown its full marketing might behind selling Spielberg’s West Side Story, but despite an iconic property, an A-list helmer and early rave reviews, there are major challenges. In response, the overall campaign has positioned the film as an event pic...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Parasite’ Star Song Kang-ho Heads Cast of Kim Jee-woon’s ‘Cobweb’

“Parasite” star Song Kang-ho will reteam for the fifth time with leading Korean director Kim Jee-woon on their upcoming feature film “Cobweb.” Kim describes the project as “experimental” and said that it will be shot entirely on sound stages in support of a film-within-a-film narrative. The film will be the first project to emerge from Anthology Studios, a production house co-founded earlier this year by Kim, Song and Jay Choi, an executive who was previously local production head for Warner Bros Korea. The company had barely been launched before it was acquired for KRW20 billion (approximately $18 million) by JTBC Studios, a...
MOVIES
Variety

Musicals Haven’t Been Popular at the Box Office. Will ‘West Side Story’ Change That?

In 1961, “West Side Story”  dominated the box office and swept the Oscars. Now, six decades later, Steven Spielberg’s long-delayed remake of the beloved musical, in theaters on Friday, looks to also find itself in the awards race after receiving rapturous reviews. But the film’s commercial prospects may be less certain. On paper, the latest take on the oft-adapted Shakespearean love story is primed to be a smash because it’s based on one of the most cherished musicals in theater history and emanates from Hollywood’s most successful filmmaker in Spielberg. But “West Side Story” is returning to cinemas at a time when...
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

Webfest Berlin Goes Live With Diverse Slate of Short-Form Series

Webfest Berlin, one of the leading global showcases for episodic short-form content, will hold its seventh edition as an online event running from Dec. 13-15. This year’s edition will be the festival’s first under the banner of Red Carpet Studio, a web series promotion and development outfit that also runs Russia’s Realist Web Fest. “Webfest Berlin is one of the first web festivals in the world, and, thanks to this project, the web series format has filled its niche in the global film industry,” says Red Carpet founder and Webfest Berlin chief Anton Kalinkin. “In total, we received about 2,000 applications...
MOVIES
Variety

AFI Awards: Top Films and Shows Include ‘Dune,’ ‘The Power of the Dog’ and ‘Schmigadoon!’

Films from Paul Thomas Anderson, Jane Campion, Joel Coen, Guillermo del Toro, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Denis Villeneuve are recipients of the 2021 AFI Awards. The honors give a nice boost for the films’ awards campaigns leading up to the holiday break, especially as ballots are in the hands of Critics Choice and SAG voters. Netflix led the charge on the film side with Adam McKay’s “Don’t Look Up,” Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” and Miranda’s “Tick, Tick … Boom!” all making the cut and increasing their best picture nomination chances.
MOVIES
Variety

Disney Unveils Animated Movie ‘Strange World’ With Thanksgiving 2022 Release Date

Disney has announced its next animated feature will be titled “Strange World.” The original action-adventure is scheduled to debut around Thanksgiving 2022. The studio on Thursday also shared concept art and plot details, but stopped short of revealing the film’s voice cast. “Strange World” centers on the legendary Clades, a family of explorers whose differences threatened to topple their latest and most crucial mission. On Instagram, Disney Animation teased that “Strange World” “journeys deep into an uncharted and treacherous land where fantastical creatures await.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Walt Disney Animation Studios (@disneyanimation) Don Hall, whose credits...
MOVIES
Variety

Critically Acclaimed Korean Debut Feature ‘Aloners’ to Release in North American Theaters (EXCLUSIVE)

“Aloners,” a critically-acclaimed debut feature about loneliness, is set to receive a theatrical release in North America in early 2022. All rights in the region were acquired by Film Movement. The film, directed by South Korea’s Hong Sung-eun, reflects on the growing phenomenon of one-person households and tells a tale of an anti-social woman who is forced out of her shell. It was produced by the Korean Academy of Film Arts and represented in international markets by M-Line Distribution. Film Movement plans a theatrical outing in North American theaters that will be followed by releases to all leading home entertainment and digital...
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

40K+
Followers
43K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy