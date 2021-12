The property/casualty insurance industry is falling behind financial services and utilities providers when it comes to the digital customer experience. Throughout 2021, just 40 percent of claimants interacted with an estimator via digital channels and only 47 percent made a claim via a website, the study found, according to the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Claims Digital Experience Study. In fact, none of the most important key performance indicators are achieving even a 50 percent success rate and adoption remains stubbornly low, the study says.

