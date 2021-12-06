ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

5 Tips to Help Retain Talent During ‘The Great Resignation’

Insurance Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe talent war is about to get fiercer thanks to “The Great Resignation.” Millions of U.S. workers have quit their jobs, and research shows that nearly half of employees are actively looking to make a change. Companies were already fighting to recruit new talent — now they also have to work...

arcamax.com

10 takeaways from the Great Resignation

Industries across the U.S. economy are facing a reckoning. The “Great Resignation”—coined and predicted by psychologist Anthony Klotz—is the tipping point of a nearly decade-long trend of employment dissatisfaction. It may seem counterintuitive that U.S. workers are quitting their jobs at record rates, particularly while the new variants of COVID-19 pose a potential threat to the economy.
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

Is 'The Great Resignation' Here to Stay?

We're living in unprecedented times. Even as companies around the country (and the world) are clamoring to hire new talent, workers are quitting their jobs at an astonishing pace. Is this trend going to slow down anytime soon? Or are we seeing a permanent change in how people approach the work/life balance? In this segment of Backstage Pass, recorded on Nov. 19, Motley Fool contributors Toby Bordelon and Nicholas Rossolillo discuss some of the compelling stimuli that are continuing to drive "The Great Resignation."
ECONOMY
eturbonews.com

The Boomerang Approach to the Great Resignation

Dale Carnegie said “Life is a boomerang. What you give, you get.” How can employers use this theory to turn The Great Resignation into an opportunity? One man did just that, and the result was astounding. More than 19 million US workers and counting have quit their jobs...
ECONOMY
Fast Company

Use these two best practices if you’re hiring during the Great Resignation

The average person makes nearly 35,000 decisions a day from what to eat for breakfast, to what to wear, what entertainment to consume, what to do at work, and more. Some may opt for the path of least resistance, relying on experiences, emotions, and peers for guidance. But when it comes to recruiting and hiring, the stakes are higher, and the consequences can be much greater than deciding whether to start your day with yogurt or cereal. Business leaders and talent teams must make a more conscious effort and get off autopilot mode when it comes to attracting, engaging, hiring, and advancing talent. Otherwise, biases—whether conscious or unconscious—can creep in and lead to homogeneous hiring that could further contribute to a lack of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in the workforce.
JOBS
businessobserverfl.com

How to turn the Great Resignation into great opportunities

To companies and organizations scrambling to keep up with increased demand, from restaurants to police departments to construction crews, there’s nothing great about the Great Resignation. Coined by Texas A&M Associate Professor of Management Anthony Klotz in May, the Great Resignation — others dubbed it the Big Quit —...
SARASOTA, FL
InformationWeek

Balancing Productivity & Job Satisfaction During the Great Resignation

The Great Resignation may be casting a shadow over your enterprise’s late-pandemic digital transformation and business acceleration plans as employees look for better opportunities or turn their hobbies into new careers. It’s a trend that may have you looking into employee wellness initiatives and even salary audits and adjustments in an effort to retain your top talent.
ECONOMY
Lodging

Fourth Launches Financial Workforce Solution, Fuego, to Attract and Retain Talent

AUSTIN, Texas—Fourth, a provider of workforce and inventory solutions for the restaurant, hospitality, and retail industries, announced the launch of Fuego, a financial workforce solution designed to help businesses attract and retain talent through early and flexible real-time access to their earned hourly wages. The new product will be unveiled in conjunction with Fourth’s participation at the Restaurant Leadership Conference in Phoenix, Arizona.
ECONOMY
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
Insurance Journal

Future of Surety: Why the Industry Needs Knowledge Transfer and Education Now

Surety requires a highly complex and specialized form of underwriting. It is also an excellent career path for those who thrive on complex challenges, have a genuine interest in buildings and infrastructure, and enjoy playing a role in getting things done. Given how important and profitable the business line is, it’s unfortunate that it’s not better understood within the insurance industry, and that more people are not lining up to work in this growing line of business. The time has come to change this.
ECONOMY
ceoworld.biz

Retaining Human Talent in Finance

Popular discussions surrounding “the rise of the robots” often manifest as hyperbolic sci-fi posturing, though it is unlikely that the Terminator prophecy will come to fruition any time soon. But that does not mean “robots” (or at least digitally automated processes) are not rising in our world. In fact, according to an August 2020 Deloitte/IMA survey, 51.4% of finance leaders reported that automation would impact the way their organization worked in the coming five years.
TECHNOLOGY
Inc.com

For Smart Companies, Upskilling Is the Perfect Antidote to the Great Resignation

One of the best ways to retain your current employees: Give them the skills they need to succeed elsewhere. In the era of quitting contagions and the Great Resignation, more and more companies are investing in upskilling as a tool for keeping their workforce engaged. A survey released in August by the business-to-business digital software company Amdocs showed that 90 percent of respondents, representing 1,000 American workers, consider strong training and upskilling programs an important feature of prospective employers. For tech workers, that figure jumps to 98 percent.
ECONOMY
prdaily.com

How to attract, recruit and retain Gen Z talent

Companies are increasingly desperate to crack the code on Generation Z. What drives and motivates these young folks? And how might you get them on board with your company—instead of ended up on the wrong end of a vitriolic TikTok?. LinkedIn has published new research that delves into the mindset...
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Win the talent war: Attracting and retaining executives

Nearly all successful business owners eventually find themselves needing to hire senior executives. The owner may be stretched too thin or in need of specific expertise not currently resident in the business, or there may be a leadership gap between generations at a family-owned business that necessitates hiring executives from the outside to groom the next generation. Though there are many reasons to bring on experienced executives, attracting and retaining senior-level talent is easier said than done in 2021.
ECONOMY
beckershospitalreview.com

Work friendships may ease the 'Great Resignation'

Work friends can help employees feel more connected to the company and encourage them to stay in their roles, CNBC reported Nov. 29. Throughout the "Great Resignation," workers are continuing to quit their jobs. One thing that may encourage them to stay, though, is creating meaningful friendships at work. Research from Gallup suggested that women who say they have a work best friend are more than twice as likely to be engaged in their workplace than those who don't.
SOCIETY
Times Union

How workers are using 'The Great Resignation' to their advantage

Employers are facing a shift in power dynamics as workers rewrite the narratives about the boss-to-employee relationship – it’s one of the few upsides to what is now termed the Great Resignation. Employees pivoted on a dime to remote work during the pandemic causing them to seriously reevaluate how they...
ALBANY, NY
Fortune

The Great Raise is the solution to the Great Resignation

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. It’s been a remarkable year for American labor, as workers across the job spectrum have either pushed for better conditions or simply walked away. But next year promises to be even more remarkable, as the tense relationship between U.S. employers and workers enters a new phase.
ECONOMY
azbigmedia.com

Tips to help employers make the most of technology during open enrollment

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly affected how many of us live and work, accelerating the adoption of technology for everything from grocery shopping to workout routines. Health care has been no exception, with technology reshaping how many people select – and use – their health care benefits. In most cases,...
TECHNOLOGY

