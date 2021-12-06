ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photos: National Christmas Tree Lighting 2021

CBS Chicago

Search On For Grinch Who Burned Down Christmas Tree In Washington Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are  searching for the Grinch who torched a Christmas tree in Washington Park. The tree has been vandalized three years in a row, according to a Facebook post from Ald. Pat Dowell. ‘The Christmas tree at 55th and King Drive in Washington Park was vandalized by unknown criminals,” Dowell wrote. “Our spirit WILL NOT be broken. The Washington Park Chamber of Commerce is regrouping and looking to dress another Christmas tree.” Police were called to the South Side park near Garfield Boulevard and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive at 5 a.m. Sunday, and found that a 40-foot artificial Christmas tree was on fire. The Fire Department was also called to the scene and put the fire out. The Office of Fire Investigations collected evidence, which was submitted to the police Bomb and Arson section. It is believed that someone deliberately set the fire. The burned Christmas tree was gone by Monday afternoon, but black, scorched grass remained at the scene.
COOK COUNTY, IL
leedaily.com

Bidens Help Light the National Christmas Tree Outside White House

President Joe Biden and his wife Dr. Jill Biden helped to light up the National Christmas Tree as per tradition. The nostalgic custom goes way back to 1923 when the National Christmas Tree was lit up for the first time. The President at that time was Calvin Coolidge, who lit...
U.S. POLITICS
southernpines.net

Annual Christmas Tree Lighting

The Annual Tree Lighting will take place on Saturday, November 27th at the Southern Pines Train Station. Santa will arrive by fire truck and he will be available for pictures from 4:30-6pm. Entertainment begins at 5pm and the tree will light at 6:15pm!
SOUTHERN PINES, NC

