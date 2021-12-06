Photos: National Christmas Tree Lighting 2021

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are searching for the Grinch who torched a Christmas tree in Washington Park. The tree has been vandalized three years in a row, according to a Facebook post from Ald. Pat Dowell. ‘The Christmas tree at 55th and King Drive in Washington Park was vandalized by unknown criminals,” Dowell wrote. “Our spirit WILL NOT be broken. The Washington Park Chamber of Commerce is regrouping and looking to dress another Christmas tree.” Police were called to the South Side park near Garfield Boulevard and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive at 5 a.m. Sunday, and found that a 40-foot artificial Christmas tree was on fire. The Fire Department was also called to the scene and put the fire out. The Office of Fire Investigations collected evidence, which was submitted to the police Bomb and Arson section. It is believed that someone deliberately set the fire. The burned Christmas tree was gone by Monday afternoon, but black, scorched grass remained at the scene.

COOK COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO