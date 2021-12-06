ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Murray throws for 2 TDs, runs for 2 as Cardinals beat Bears

By David Greenberg
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19db4K_0dExzJlp00

CHICAGO (AP) — Kyler Murray was in prime position following an interception on the game’s opening possession. He fumbled his first snap.

Good thing for him, he made the recovery. Three plays later, he celebrated a touchdown pass to DeAndre Hopkins. And just like that, the Arizona Cardinals were on the way to another easy road win.

Murray threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more in his return from an ankle injury, and the Cardinals beat the struggling Chicago Bears 33-22 on Sunday.

The Cardinals (10-2) got back Murray and three-time All-Pro receiver Hopkins after both players missed three games because of injuries, then rolled to an easy victory over Chicago (4-8). The NFC West leaders, who have the NFL’s best record, intercepted Andy Dalton four times.

“A couple of months before the season, if you’d say ‘if you had this opportunity’ yeah, we’d definitely take it,” Murray said. “This is all the hard work we’ve put in. We understand what kind of guys we have in the locker room. We understood what we had before the season started. It was just about going and doing it and executing.”

The Cardinals, who were coming off a bye, improved to 7-0 on the road, with each win by 10 points or more.

Jalen Thompson and Budda Baker picked off passes that deflected off the intended target on Chicago’s first two possessions. The Cardinals took advantage, with Murray connecting with Hopkins for a 20-yarder and scrambling 9 yards to the end zone. He also threw a 21-yard TD to James Conner in the second quarter to make it 21-7, sending Chicago to its sixth loss in seven games.

“They understand that it’s OK to be upset, it’s OK to be frustrated after a game, there’s a lot of emotions,” Bears coach Matt Nagy said. “We all want to play better and coach better, they know that. But it is, in these times, you wanna make sure that these guys are understanding that it’s our job, our obligation, to make sure we give it everything we got.”

Murray completed 11 of 15 passes for 123 yards, giving him 10,092 in three seasons, on a cool and soggy afternoon. At 24 years, 120 days, he became the fourth-youngest player with 10,000 career yards passing, according to NFL research. Drew Bledsoe (23 years, 299 days), Jameis Winston (23 years, 303 days) and Dan Marino (24 years, 63 days) are the only younger players to reach it.

Murray also joined Cam Newton as the only players in NFL history with at least 10,000 yards passing and 1,500 rushing in his first three seasons.

Hopkins, back from a hamstring injury, caught two passes for 32 yards. Conner added 75 yards rushing and 36 receiving. Byron Murphy Jr. and Zach Allen had interceptions.

“We knew it’d be grindy, wet, windy, cold,” coach Kliff Kingsbury said. “But I thought our defense played tremendous, creating those takeaways, giving us short fields on offense. We were able to capitalize a few times. Disjointed offensively, we didn’t play as well we probably could have. Couldn’t throw it as well as we would have liked. But I’m proud of the effort, proud that we got the win.”

The Bears were hoping to build on a last-second Thanksgiving win at Detroit. Instead, it was an all-too-familiar result for them.

Dalton, making his second straight start with Justin Fields sidelined because of broken ribs, matched a career high for interceptions. He injured his left hand trying to make a tackle after getting picked off a second time.

Dalton said he didn’t think it affected his throwing, though he will have it checked out this week. He was 26 of 41 for 229 yards and two touchdowns.

“You can’t do that,” Dalton said. “You can’t turn the ball over four times and expect to win the game. That hurt us. There’s a lot of factors that go into it, but you can’t do that and expect to win, especially against a really good team.”

PICK ‘EM

The early interceptions by Thompson and Baker helped put Arizona in control.

Murray and Hopkins connected for a 20-yard touchdown on fourth down after Thompson picked off a short pass in Chicago territory that deflected off receiver Jakeem Grant’s hands.

The Bears were threatening on their next possession, only to have Baker intercept a pass that hit off Cole Kmet’s chest and return it 77 yards to the 15. That led to the 9-yard touchdown scramble by Murray to make it 14-0.

Chicago orchestrated a 77-yard drive that lasted nearly eight minutes, with David Montgomery scoring from the 1. But the Cardinals answered. Conner, aided by Xavier Crawford’s missed tackle, turned a short pass by Murray into a 23-yard touchdown to make it 21-7.

INJURIES

The teams did not report any injuries.

UP NEXT

Cardinals: host the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 13.

Bears: visit Green Bay next Sunday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s J.J. Watt News

In late October, the Cardinals announced that defensive end J.J. Watt would undergo shoulder surgery that could potentially end his season. Though it’s only been a little over a month since Watt went under the knife, the former Defensive Player of the Year is already thinking about a comeback. On...
NFL
The Spun

Cardinals Are Reportedly Signing A Notable Quarterback

With Kyler Murray still nursing an ankle injury, the Arizona Cardinals are reportedly adding another quarterback to their active roster. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Arizona is signing Trace McSorley off the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad. McSorley joins Murray, Colt McCoy and Chris Streveler as quarterbacks on the Cardinals’ roster.
NFL
12up

Cardinals may be without Kyler Murray again

Will the Arizona Cardinals have Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins on the field with them on Sunday? That question remains up in the air, as the two have been battling injuries for weeks now. Well, we won't find out their status until Sunday at the earliest. According to head coach...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cam Newton
Person
Dan Marino
Chicago Tribune

Robert Quinn now credited with a sack of Kyler Murray in Sunday’s loss, giving the Chicago Bears pass rusher 12 for the season

Robert Quinn’s remarkable season got a bump Wednesday when the NFL credited him with a sack in Sunday’s 33-22 loss to the Arizona Cardinals at Soldier Field. According to an NFL source, the league determined after review that Quinn deserved a sack on the first play from scrimmage for the Cardinals when quarterback Kyler Murray fumbled the snap. Because Murray recovered and attempted a football ...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Rams#American Football#Ap#The Arizona Cardinals#Td
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ABC7 Chicago

Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins return for Arizona Cardinals vs. Chicago Bears

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, listed as questionable because of his lingering ankle injury, started Sunday's 33-22 win over the Chicago Bears. Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, listed as questionable because of a hamstring issue, also played. In the week leading up to the Bears game, Kingsbury and the Cardinals...
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears can expose Arizona Cardinals one weakness

The Arizona Cardinals are a better team than the Chicago Bears at this point, and no one is really even arguing that the team will pull off an upset. However, we have seen plenty of craziness this year, and most of it can be attributed to the great teams still being flawed in some ways.
NFL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 http://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy