ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos, CA

Why marijuana has skunk-like odor

By StudyFinds.org via Nexstar Media Wire, Chris Melore
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aI77t_0dExzH0N00

TUSTIN, Calif. – ( StudyFinds.org ) – As marijuana becomes legal in more and more places, even non-users are having to get used to one particular aspect of the drug — its smell. While the pungent, skunk-like odor may be pleasing to many cannabis users, it can be downright nauseating to others. Now, a new study has discovered what causes marijuana to give off this distinctive aroma.

Oddly enough, the compounds that produce this skunky smell in marijuana really do have a lot in common with the stench skunks spray at their enemies. A team from California’s Abstrax Tech discovered a new family of prenylated volatile sulfur compounds (VSCs) which create this odor.

Scientists have found that the cannabis sativa plant produces over 200 unique aroma compounds. Previous studies into the smell of marijuana have mostly focused on substances called terpenoids. These are molecules which have a wide range of odors — from fuel to wood, to citrusy or floral.

Missing man in San Marcos found safe: Sheriff’s

Different varieties of cannabis produce different mixtures of these molecules, giving each brand a unique scent. So, it’s the terpenoids that also create the skunk smell, right? Wrong. Although terpenoids make up the majority of aroma compounds in marijuana , the study authors say there’s little evidence they actually produce the underlying skunky odor too.

VSC3 is the key to marijuana smell

Since skunks use several VSCs in their foul-smelling spray, lead study author Iain Oswald and researchers suspected these particles also play a role in cannabis’ smell. The team examined the flowers from 13 different types of cannabis plants using a custom 2D gas chromatography system with three different kinds of smell detectors.

Following the analysis, a four-person panel ranked the pungency of each marijuana variety on a scale of 0 to 10. Results show that the most pungent variety of cannabis, Bacio Gelato, also had the highest concentration of VSCs. Moreover, study authors detected seven different VSCs in this particular cannabis flower. The team also found some of those in the other cannabis varieties tested.

Holiday Bowl: 1st football game to be played at Petco Park

Overall, five of the VSCs had skunk-like or sulfuric aromas. One of those, 3-methyl-2-butene-1-thiol (or VSC3), was the most common VSC detected in the cannabis plants that the four-person panel ranked as the most-skunky smelling brands. Interestingly, VSC3 is the same compound scientists have tied to the flavor and smell of “skunked beer” — or beer that goes bad after exposure to UV light. The team also discovered the skunky VSC3 in cannabis concentrates, which are a common ingredient in marijuana vaping products.

So, when does this smelly smell smell most smelly?

Using greenhouse experiments, the study finds prenylated VSCs increase in strength as cannabis plants near the end of their flowering stage. It reaches it maximum potency during the curing phase, when marijuana cultivators place the buds in an airtight container to preserve their flavors and aromas.

It’s not all bad when it comes to the smell of VSCs. Researchers say the molecular structure of these compounds are similar to those in garlic, which can provide anti-cancer and cardioprotective benefits. The team adds that these prenylated odor molecules may also have medicinal properties scientists can extract, just like others have done with marijuana’s non-psychoactive ingredient CBD.

The findings are published in the journal ACS Omega .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
thefreshtoast.com

The Science Behind Marijuana And The Munchies

Now, the next time you’re in the middle of a smoke session with friends and the munchies hit, you can offer an explanation behind why it’s happening. Having access to your favorite meals or snacks is essential to any successful session. Most people are familiar with the concept of getting the munchies after consuming marijuana, but why they occur still remains a mystery to many.
PHARMACEUTICALS
scitechdaily.com

Why Does Cannabis Smell Skunky? New Compounds Detected With 2D Gas Chromatography

As cannabis is legalized in more areas, it has become increasingly popular as a medicinal and recreational drug. This plant produces a pungent, skunk-like odor that is pleasing to some but repulsive to others. Now, researchers reporting in ACS Omega have discovered a new family of prenylated volatile sulfur compounds (VSCs) that give cannabis its characteristic skunky aroma. The findings open up opportunities to investigate the molecules for medicinal benefits, the researchers say.
SCIENCE
studyfinds.org

What’s that smell?! Scientists identify what produces the skunk-like odor of cannabis

TUSTIN, Calif. — As marijuana becomes legal in more and more places, even non-users are having to get used to one particular aspect of the drug — its smell. While the pungent, skunk-like odor may be pleasing to many cannabis users, it can be downright nauseating to others. Now, a new study has discovered what causes marijuana to give off this distinctive aroma.
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Marcos, CA
Health
State
California State
Local
California Health
City
Tustin, CA
City
San Marcos, CA
Nature.com

Why cannabis reeks of skunk

Add cannabis to the list of pungent plants that get their strong smell from sulfur1. All prices are NET prices. VAT will be added later in the checkout. Tax calculation will be finalised during checkout. doi: https://doi.org/10.1038/d41586-021-03650-9.
PHARMACEUTICALS
nashvillegab.com

How Long Do CBD Capsules Take to Work

You’ve probably heard a lot about CBD and the benefits it has for people, but how do you know if it will work for you? The truth is that everyone’s body reacts differently to CBD. It depends on your symptoms, what other medications you are taking, and your diet. There are many factors that determine how long before you start feeling relief from your symptoms. This blog post discusses everything you need to know about how long it takes before CBD capsules work.
PHARMACEUTICALS
thefreshtoast.com

3 Side Effects Of Weed You Should Know

Over the past several years, the public has mostly focused on the positive effects of cannabis. But what about the negative side effects? Here are some you should be aware of. Marijuana used to be interpreted to dramatic degrees, often referred to as a “gateway drug” and a substance that dumbed people down. While most of these beliefs have been debunked over the years, the truth is that marijuana can be addictive, and should be taken seriously.
PHARMACEUTICALS
BGR.com

Major drug recall: This company recalled every medicine it makes, so check your home

Don't Miss: Thursday’s deals: How are these 150+ Amazon Black Friday deals back today? The FDA this week announced a sweeping recall involving all drugs compounded at and products from Edge Pharma, LLC. The recall is because the products from there have sterility issues that could cause several safety complications when used. Aside from the drug recall, the recall also includes containers, IV bags, syringes, drop containers, vials, bottles, and jars. The items subject to the drug recall The list of recalled drugs is extensive, to say the least. The full list is too long to publish in this article, but it can...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Odor#Marijuana#Skunk#Weather#Flowers#Abstrax Tech#Bacio Gelato#Concen
Daily Mail

Americans under age 35 are FOUR TIMES as likely to be frequent marijuana users compared to seniors, study finds

American adults under age 35 are far more likely to frequently use marijuana than those over age 65, a new study finds. Researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital and the University of California San Francisco used data from a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) survey program, including over 380,000 respondents, to examine cannabis use trends.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Morristown Minute

Reports of Fentanyl-Laced Marijuana by Police has Fueled an Ineffective War on Drugs

A Connecticut health alert on November 15, 2021, cited a “lab-confirmed” case of fentanyl-laced weed. But there is plenty of reason to be skeptical about these claims. On November 15, 2021, a Connecticut Public Health Alert cited from the Connecticut Overdose Response Strategy and the Department of Health reported a “lab-confirmed” case of fentanyl-laced weed. However, there are many reasons to be skeptical of this report, and even more reasons to be warry of fearful drug information released by police.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
AccuWeather

'Stuff of nightmares' washes ashore on San Diego beach

The monstrous-looking creature startled the beachgoer who discovered it and captivated the throng of onlookers who gathered around to catch of glimpse of the rare animal. A fish that rarely sees the light of day emerged from the ocean last month and gave beachgoers a scary sight for the ages.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
Toni Koraza

Experts Warn: California is Facing a Devastating Crisis

Nineteen out of the top twenty biggest wildfire catastrophes happened in the past two decades. The 2020's August Complex fire was the largest recorded wildfire in California's history. More than 1 million acres burned in just a few weeks. August Complex spread across an area bigger than Rhode Island (a whole state).
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

More Than 300 Patients Given Pfizer COVID-19 Doses That Were Frozen Too Long At 2 Riverside County Vaccination Sites

MORENO VALLEY (CBSLA) — Hundreds of people at two Riverside County community centers mistakenly received Pfizer COVID-19 doses that were frozen longer than manufacturer recommendations, according to Riverside University Health System officials. Staff discovered on Tuesday that the vaccine doses had been administered to 324 patients in Jurupa Valley on Mission Boulevard between Oct. 8 and Nov. 23, and Riverside Neighborhood Clinic on Indiana Avenue between Oct. 23 and Nov. 23, health officials said. The doses in question were found to have been stored in the freezer longer than manufacturer recommendation. In spite of their “improper storage from freezer to refrigeration to administration,” the doses do not pose a danger to patients. However, the doses may have lost their potency, and officials say the CDC recommends these patients get a repeat dose as soon as possible. Riverside University Health System staff is reaching out to the impacted patients, and implementing measures to prevent this incident from happening again. Officials say patients who received a Pfizer at these locations, but are not contacted by staff, are not impacted by this storage issue. However, people who are concerned that they received their doses at these locations during these time frames can call (800) 945-6171.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
GV Wire

Latest California Smash and Grab Caught on Video

Another in a spate of smash-and-grab robberies plaguing cities in California and other states played out on Thursday at an indoor swap meet in Los Angeles. Authorities say cash, jewelry and other items were taken from the Del Amo Swap Meet in Racho Dominguez in a late morning assault by a group of thieves who smashed display cases and pushed employees to the ground.
CALIFORNIA STATE
treatmentmagazine.com

What Is Meth?

The drug is no relic of the past—it’s a problem of the present that seems to be worsening by the day. With the opioid epidemic continuing to spread across the country and our most familiar cultural touchstone for methamphetamine being a decade-old television series (Breaking Bad), meth may feel like a problem from a different era. But an overdose rate in recent years that has tripled—to more than 15,000 deaths in 2019—says otherwise.
CHINA
abc10.com

Yes, a potentially deadly parasite that enters people through bare feet is in the US

The Guardian recently published a story with the headline, “A deadly parasite that burrows into the body through bare feet could be multiplying in this US community.” The story was aggregated by several U.S. publishers, including iHeartRadio. Viewers, including Jane L., reached out to VERIFY asking if the parasite really...
HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This State Has The Most COVID-19 Deaths In America

Ironically, the nation which is considered the most medically advanced in the world has the highest number of both confirmed cases and deaths. The US count sits at just over 48 million cases, which is 18% of the world’s total. Deaths, at just over 777,000 are 15% of the world’s total. US numbers are also […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy