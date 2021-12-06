ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PREP SWIMMING: CHS Swim Team competes at AHSAA State Championships in Auburn

By Nick Griffin
 4 days ago
AUBURN, Ala. — The Cullman High School swim team competed at this weekend’s AHSAA State Championship Swim Meet at Auburn University. Among the 10 qualifying Bearcat swimmers, eight secured a place in Saturday’s finals following the preliminary meet on Friday. Throughout the weekend, each swimmer was able to leave competition with a season best in at least one event (relay or individual), representing the culmination of a season of hard work. Madison Clements collected two new school records in the 100-yard butterfly and 200-yard freestyle, along with a new school record in the 50-yard backstroke by Chase Duncan during an explosive 200-yard medley opener in Saturday’s finals.

Overall, Cullman’s girls finished 18th in the combined 6A/7A category and third among 6A schools. The boys finished 24th overall, placing eighth among 6A school.

Madison Clements, Morgan Fuller, Ruby Hudson, and Anna Page took the girls group to finals in both the 200-yard medley relay (13th overall) and the 200-yard freestyle relay (11th overall). On the guy’s side, CJ Arnold, Hilson Cole, Chase Duncan, and Brody Schaefer represented CHS in finals in the 200-yard medley relay (16th overall), the 200-yard freestyle relay (12th overall) and the 400-yard freestyle relay (15th overall).

Individually, Madison Clements rounded out competition ninth overall in both her 200-yard freestyle and 100-yard butterfly record-breaking performances.

Cullman High School Swim Coach Cory Goble is proud of the way his teams performed all season and the example they set competing at the highest level.

“I am very proud of the way our group represented Cullman High School in both sportsmanship and performance,” Goble said. “In addition to a great season finale for our two senior guys (Brody and CJ), this meet served to expose our younger swimmers to competition against the state’s best in a world-class facility. Congrats to all CHS swimmers on an awesome 2021 season. Go bearcats!”

Copyright 2021 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

The Cullman Tribune

PREP VOLLEYBALL: Addison’s Smothers signs with Coastal Alabama

ADDISON, Ala. — Family, food and fun were the order of the day at the Library in Addison High School as another proud Addison Senior, Addisyn Smothers signed her scholarship papers to continue her volleyball career and education at Coastal Alabama College in Bay Minnette, Alabama. Addisyn is a five-year volleyball star and two-time State Tournament MVP. Addisyn is also a proud member of three state title teams in the past four years. Addisyn is excited to be a Sun Chief and believes that Coastal Alabama is the place for her to continue with the next chapter of her life.    “I really loved...
ALABAMA STATE
The Cullman Tribune

SPORTS COLUMN: Playoff field beginning to settle with regular season in the books

The Iron Bowl: Any time the Tide of Alabama travels to the plains of Auburn magic happens, and unlike the norm this time the magic was in favor of Alabama. After Alabama’s offense was stagnant for 58 minutes, they found themselves at their own 3-yard line down 7-3. Alabama’s Bryce Young led a clutch drive to tie the game up and force overtime, where the Tide outlasted the Tigers in 4th overtime 24-22.  There are some many story lines in this game. The struggle of the Alabama offense. The penalties. The 97-yard drive. The first overtime in Iron Bowl history. The overtime...
SPORTS
