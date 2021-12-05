ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield Police investigate shooting at apartments near Virginia State University

By Bill Atkinson, The Progress-Index
ETTRICK — Chesterfield Police say a man was shot Sunday night at an apartment complex near Virginia State University.

A police news release said the incident was reported around 8 p.m. in the 4000 block of J. Mitchell Jones Drive. That is in the University Apartments at Ettrick, a complex that caters mostly to VSU students.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries. Police did not disclose the nature of his injuries or whether or not they were considered life-threatening.

It also was not immediately known if the victim was a VSU student.

Investigators were on the scene of the shooting well into the evening Sunday.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Chesterfield Police at (804) 748-1251. That information may be shared anonymously by calling Chesterfield-Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or using the P3Tips app

This is a developing story.

Bill Atkinson (he/him/his) is daily news coach for USA TODAY's Southeast Region-Unified Central, which includes Virginia, West Virginia and central North Carolina. He is based in Petersburg, Virginia. Reach him at batkinson@progress-index.com.

