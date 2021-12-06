ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ingram’s season-high 40 points not enough as Rockets beat Pelicans, 118-108

By Associated Press
WGNO
WGNO
 4 days ago

HOUSTON, Texas (AP) — Eric Gordon and Christian Wood both scored 23 points, and the Houston Rockets beat the New Orleans Pelicans 118-108 on Sunday night for their sixth straight win.

Brandon Ingram scored a season-high 40 points for the Pelicans, which was his most since dropping 40 against Brooklyn on Nov. 4, 2019.

Jonas Valanciunas finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds for New Orleans.

Houston’s Daniel Theis netted 12 points on 4 of 6 shooting from the field, and Alperen Sengun finished with 10 points.

