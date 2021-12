We’re four episodes in now to Dexter: New Blood, but if you haven’t had a chance to start watching yet, we have a golden opportunity for you to do so!. This weekend, Showtime decided to upload the series premiere of the Michael C. Hall revival over on YouTube. You can watch it over here, with of course all of the language and content warnings that you would expect from a show like this.

TV SERIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO