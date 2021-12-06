Bicyclist killed during hit and run crash in Polk County, deputies say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A bicyclist was killed Sunday evening in Polk County after police said they were struck by a work van just after on 1st Street NW, near Stroud Road.

Deputies say the work van struck the bicyclist around 6 p.m. and sped away. Investigators say they believe the van to be an older model white Ford E350 work van with damage likely to the passenger side and a non-working right front headlight.

No further information was provided on the bicyclist.

Anyone with information regarding the crash or the suspect vehicle is asked to call the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6200.

