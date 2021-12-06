ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Holland Reveals He’s Playing Fred Astaire in Upcoming Biopic

By Jose Martinez
Complex
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Holland broke the news over the weekend that he will be portraying Fred Astaire in an upcoming biopic. Holland was in London promoting Spider-Man: No Way Home Sunday, when he revealed that the script for the Astaire vehicle was recently finished, and while deals haven’t been finalized...

