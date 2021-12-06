Hamden High School closes Monday, Tuesday over threat

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTIC Radio) - Hamden High School is closing Monday and Tuesday over another online threat directed towards the Hamden High School community.

Hamden Police say the threat was made Sunday evening.

There are talks between the Police Department, Hamden Public Schools, and the Mayor's office to create a proactive safety plan for reopening the school.

The High School is scheduled to reopen on Wednesday, 12/08/21, with increased safety measures.

Many students in our community took proactive steps to notify their parents, school officials and police about these online threats, according to officials.

The investigations into the threats against Hamden High School are ongoing. Anyone with further information regarding the origination of these threats is asked to contact the Hamden Police Department at (203) 230-4000.