ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamden, CT

Hamden High School closes Monday, Tuesday over threat

By Morgan Cunningham
WTIC News Talk 1080
WTIC News Talk 1080
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nxHZC_0dExxkKu00

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTIC Radio) - Hamden High School is closing Monday and Tuesday over another online threat directed towards the Hamden High School community.

Hamden Police say the threat was made Sunday evening.

There are talks between the Police Department, Hamden Public Schools, and the Mayor's office to create a proactive safety plan for reopening the school.

The High School is scheduled to reopen on Wednesday, 12/08/21, with increased safety measures.

Many students in our community took proactive steps to notify their parents, school officials and police about these online threats, according to officials.

The investigations into the threats against Hamden High School are ongoing. Anyone with further information regarding the origination of these threats is asked to contact the Hamden Police Department at (203) 230-4000.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hamden, CT
Hamden, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Education
Local
Connecticut Government
Hamden, CT
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hamden High School#Wtic Radio#The Police Department#Hamden Public Schools#The High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WTIC News Talk 1080

Overnight shooting in Hartford

A man is in the hospital and Hartford police are investigating an early morning shooting. Officers were alerted via Shot Spotter just before 2:00 a.m. Investigators were dispatched to the scene in the area of 768 Maple Avenue.
HARTFORD, CT
WTIC News Talk 1080

WTIC News Talk 1080

Hartford, CT
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Hartford.

 https://www.audacy.com/wtic

Comments / 0

Community Policy