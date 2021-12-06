ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Central Arkansas bikers hold parade to support Toys for Tots

FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nYVBR_0dExxhgj00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Thousands of kids are going to have a happier Christmas thanks to hundreds of bikers in central Arkansas.

For 37 years the annual motorcycle parade has served to gather Christmas presents for the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots.

The cyclists traveled today from Rodney’s Cycle House south of Interstate 30 to Toy Hill at Shackleford Crossing.

To learn more, visit this link .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Sports
Local
Arkansas Society
Little Rock, AR
Society
Little Rock, AR
Sports
Little Rock, AR
Cars
State
Arkansas State
Local
Arkansas Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Arkansas#Toys For Tots#Bikers#Christmas#Weather#Cycle House#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX 16 News

Wheelchair thief in Louisiana still on the roll, police say

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— Crime is high during the holiday season, especially theft. Many law enforcement agencies have issued warnings and awareness tips to communities on how to be safe during the holidays, as well as how to protect your belongings. In this week’s Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted, Chelsea Monae focuses on a suspect that has not […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
566K+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy