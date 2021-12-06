Central Arkansas bikers hold parade to support Toys for Tots

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Thousands of kids are going to have a happier Christmas thanks to hundreds of bikers in central Arkansas.

For 37 years the annual motorcycle parade has served to gather Christmas presents for the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots.

The cyclists traveled today from Rodney’s Cycle House south of Interstate 30 to Toy Hill at Shackleford Crossing.

To learn more, visit this link .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.