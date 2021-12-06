ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Broncos at Chiefs live blog: Kansas City takes a commanding 22-3 lead

The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago

It's Sunday night. It's the Broncos against the Chiefs. And its for first place in the AFC West.

The Broncos haven't beaten the Chiefs since 2015. They are trying to change that tonight.

Stay with The Gazette for updates:

Latest update: 4Q: Chiefs get a pick-six

Daniel Sorensen intercepted Teddy Bridgewater and took it 75-yards to give the Chiefs six more points. The Chiefs lead 22-3 now, putting this one pretty much out of reach for the Broncos with just over nine minutes remaining.

4Q: Chiefs tack on another field goal

Broncos special teams botched the punt return, giving the Chiefs the ball back in their own territory. The defense did its job, keeping the Chiefs to just a field goal. Somehow the Broncos are still in this with over 13 minutes left to play.

3Q: Chiefs lead 13-3

The Chiefs made a 45-yard field goal to add to their lead.

2Q: Long drive, but Broncos come up empty handed

Twenty plays. 88 yards. Over 11 minutes. Yet the Broncos walked away empty despite going for it, and succeeding, on a gutsy fourth and seven call during the drive. The Chiefs will get the ball to start the second half.

2Q: Broncos get on board

The Broncos finally got some momentum, only to get bogged down with penalties once they reached the red zone. They still managed a 42-yard field goal to cut the chiefs lead to 10-3.

1Q: Chiefs lead 10-0

The Broncos offense doesn't have a first down, and their defense is having no luck slowing down the Chiefs. They held them to a field goal on their second drive, but have still dug themselves into a 10-0 hole.

1Q: Chiefs strike first, lead 7-0

Patrick Mahomes couldn't find an open receiver, so he did it himself. Mahomes marched the Chiefs down the field, then ran the last 10 yards into the end zone to give them a 7-0 lead.

Read preview coverage of the game here:

An opportunity in Kansas City: Why this could be the year the Broncos break 'the streak'

Klee's Scorecard (and prediction): Chiefs special teams, Javonte Williams keys to Sunday night AFC West special

Woody Paige: Broncos must end 'Curse of Kansas City Chiefs'

3 keys to a Broncos' win over the Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Javonte Williams

Pat Shurmur, Broncos offense hoping for fast start vs. Chiefs

Paul Klee: Kansas City Chiefs' win streak vs. Broncos has reached absurd levels. It's time.

Comments / 0

Related
Gazette

Broncos vs. Chargers LIVE blog: Denver leads 28-13 in fourth quarter

DENVER — The Denver Broncos (5-5), fresh off a bye week, hope to get back on track today against the Los Angeles Chargers (6-4). Follow along here and on Twitter for play-by-play updates and more. Latest update: 4Q: Broncos 28, Chargers 13. Justin Herbert hauled the ball off to a...
NFL
KOLR10 News

Kansas City Chiefs hold on to division lead through bye week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – After four straight wins, the Kansas City Chiefs were able to get some extra rest with their bye week in week 12. The 7-4 Chiefs jumped to first place in the AFC West with a 19-9 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in week 11 and entered the bye week a game […]
NFL
Wichita Eagle

Two Kansas City Chiefs players are leading at their position in Pro Bowl voting

There seems to be little doubt about which tight end is the NFL’s best in the minds of football fans. That can be seen in Pro Bowl voting, which shows the Chiefs’ Travis Kelce is leading all tight ends with 121,807 votes. That is the second-most votes for any player regardless of position behind Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (126,381).
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Sorensen
Person
Paul Klee
Person
Woody Paige
thednvr.com

Here’s how the Denver Broncos can increase their chances of defeating the Kansas City Chiefs

The more you run, the better your chances of beating the Chiefs — which is why the Broncos need to keep it close and keep their patience Sunday night. Andrew Mason has covered the NFL for 22 seasons and the Broncos for 17. Over the years, he has contributed Broncos content to CBS Sports, The Sporting News, The New York Times and the Broncos' official website. He also worked three seasons with NFL.com and two years with the Carolina Panthers' official site. He is the author of "Tales from the Denver Broncos Sideline" and he lives in Denver with his wife and daughter.
NFL
ESPN

Denver Broncos must wrestle history to earn division lead in Kansas City

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- The Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs have played 122 times over the past six decades or so. But none mattered to the current state of the rivalry more than Dec. 31, 2017. On a cloudy, 17-degree day in Denver, a 22-year-old Patrick Mahomes made his first NFL start at quarterback for the Chiefs.
NFL
Herald-Palladium

Chiefs keep AFC West lead with 22-9 victory over Broncos

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The resurgent Kansas City defense shut down Teddy Bridgewater and the Broncos, Daniel Sorenson returned an interception 75 yards for a touchdown, and the Chiefs beat Denver 22-9 on Sunday night for their fifth straight win. Patrick Mahomes had 184 yards passing with a touchdown...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#Chiefs#American Football#The Gazette
chiefscrowd.com

Sunday Night Football: Chiefs leading Broncos 10-3 at halftime

It’s not often that a team gets a 20-play drive. But usually when there’s a possession that long, it ends in points. That was not the case for the Broncos in their Sunday matchup with the Chiefs. After converting a pair of fourth downs en route to advancing to Kansas City’s 8-yard line, the Broncos [more]
NFL
thednvr.com

DNVR Broncos Podcast: Who is most to blame for Denver’s disappointing 22-9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs?

The guys rank who is the most to blame for the Broncos’ loss, answer listener questions and much more. Zac Stevens was born and raised in Denver, went to the University of Denver and now covers the Denver Broncos. After graduating Summa Cum Laude from DU in 2014, Zac worked for the Cleveland Browns as a remote scout. He then jumped straight into the journalism industry at the beginning of 2016 covering the reigning world-champion Broncos and joined DNVR soon after. Catch him on Twitter @ZacStevensDNVR and daily on the DNVR Broncos podcast as the co-host.
NFL
Yardbarker

3 Scathing Takeaways from Broncos' 22-9 Loss to Chiefs

When the Denver Broncos Week 13 game at the Kansas City Chiefs was flexed to Sunday Night Football, it gave the Mile High fanbase much more than its second primetime game. The winner of the game would take a commanding lead in the tightly contested AFC West, and because the NFL is replete with parity, there’s hardly a sure thing when it comes to predicting divisional games.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Kansas City Chiefs
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Denver Gazette

Broncos nominate safety Justin Simmons for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award: 'He's certainly very deserving'

ENGLEWOOD — Justin Simmons may be surprised he was named the Broncos' Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee for a third straight season Tuesday, but ask anyone who knows him — from teammates to coaches to many people around the Denver community — and they'll tell you this is no surprise. Simmons joins former NFL linebacker Wesley Woodyard to become one of only two Broncos to be nominated for the award three times. He is one of 32 nominees, as each team selects one...
NFL
pff.com

Week 13 DraftKings Sunday Night Football Showdown: Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs

The changing DFS and fantasy football landscape is shifting toward single-game contests. At DraftKings Sportsbook, the biggest is their Showdown Captain Mode format. The format blends the ease of focusing on a single game with the ability to differentiate yourself from the competition by choosing six players. The biggest wrinkle...
NFL
The Denver Gazette

Paul Klee: Kansas City Chiefs' win streak vs. Broncos has reached absurd levels. It's time.

DENVER — Patrick Mahomes’ first game in the NFL was against the Broncos. The opposing coach was Vance Joseph, the quarterback Paxton Lynch.... and the Broncos almost won. How has NFL Films not covered this? It’s time. It’s way past time. Time the Broncos ended their long AFC West nightmare — a losing streak to the Chiefs that spans 11 games, 1,431 days, 12 Broncos quarterbacks, three Broncos coaches, six...
NFL
thednvr.com

DNVR Broncos Podcast: Will Vic Fangio and the Denver Broncos finally be able to beat the Kansas City Chiefs and take over first place in the AFC West?

The guys give their final predictions for the Broncos-Chiefs game, pick the rest of the AFC West games, answer listener questions and much more. Zac Stevens was born and raised in Denver, went to the University of Denver and now covers the Denver Broncos. After graduating Summa Cum Laude from DU in 2014, Zac worked for the Cleveland Browns as a remote scout. He then jumped straight into the journalism industry at the beginning of 2016 covering the reigning world-champion Broncos and joined DNVR soon after. Catch him on Twitter @ZacStevensDNVR and daily on the DNVR Broncos podcast as the co-host.
NFL
The Denver Gazette

Paul Klee: The Rockies drafted him. The Broncos should pursue him. He is Russell Wilson.

DENVER — With the 140th overall pick in the 2010 MLB draft, the Colorado Rockies selected... Russell Wilson, second baseman, N.C. State. Is 2022 finally the year “Mr. Unlimited” fulfills his destiny as a pro athlete in Denver? It won’t be with the Rox, who saw their draft pick play Low-A ball for the Tri-City (Wash.) Dust Devils, Single-A ball for the Asheville (N.C.) Tourists.
NFL
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
226K+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy