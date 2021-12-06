Governor, health experts weigh in on COVID-19 omicron variant in the state

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut has one confirmed case of the omicron variant, but the governor and health experts want to make sure we stay ahead of omicron and other future variants of COVID-19.

Gov. Ned Lamont said he’s concerned about omicron, along with delta, which is still surging across the state.

“Omicron is coming up from New York on the I-95 corridor, but the delta is coming down from New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, and no state is an island and no country is an island,” Lamont said on CBS News Face The Nation Sunday.

His comments come less than 24 hours after announcing the first case of the omicron variant in Connecticut . It involves a man in his 60s from Hartford County who potentially caught the virus from a family member that traveled to New York City to an anime convention at the Javits Center.

Lamont said the good news is both the Connecticut resident and his relative are fully vaccinated and only had mild symptoms so far.

“In this case, the patient is at home resting peacefully and no need to go to the hospital,” Lamont said.

The governor feels prepared for the possibility of widespread infection from omicron, with 95% of those age 12 and over vaccinated in the state. At the same time, he’s also seeing an uptick in booster shots, noting that “nothing gets people vaccinated and booster like a fear of another variant coming.”

Yale Neuroimmunologist Dr. Sharon Stoll said that while much still remains unclear on omicron, we do know that it has dozens of mutations.

“When things mutate, two things happen,” Stoll told WTNH. “Number one, they become less deadly, and number two, they usually become more contagious.”

The latter is what could be a cause for concern and why experts want the public to remain cautious and proactive as we wait for science to play out.

“The booster and the initial vaccine is still our best bet in staying out of the hospital and staying overall protected against the variants,” Stall said.

Health officials say that the data shows the most spread of omicron is in places with lower vaccination rates. They are urging the public to not wait, and get a vaccine or booster shot as soon as possible to stay ahead of the virus.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.