ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenbrier County, WV

Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department investigating a shooting in Fairlea

By Jack Taylor
WVNS
WVNS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DWbPU_0dExxcH600

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WNVS) — Multiple law enforcement agencies and first responders responded to a shooting in Greenbrier County.

Around 6:35 a.m. on Sunday, December 5, 2021, The Greenbrier County 911 center received a call about a possible shooting at the Cedar Knoll Trailer park in the Fairlea area.

First responders and law enforcement responded to the call made by the victim’s girlfriend, who told them she thought he was struck by a gunshot.

When they got to the trailer park they found an adult male who suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

According to officials on the scene, the victim was flown to Charleston, officials said the injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

No other information is available as the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department and other local law enforcement agencies are still conducting investigations and no arrests have been made yet.

Read more top stories from wvnstv.com ⟶

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

Fayette County Sheriff’s Department welcomes new K-9

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department officially announced a new member Wednesday, December 8, 2021. K-9 Waeylin is a one-year-old bloodhound from Ohio who joined the department in October. He was assigned to his partner Deputy First Class Ryan fox. Deputy Waeylin is training on shift with his partner and will be used […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department hiring new deputies

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department is looking for new deputies. Wyoming County is among the many counties throughout the country that is currently suffering a deputy shortage. County Sheriff Bradley Ellison said the department is looking to hire as many as three new deputies after the civil service test in January. […]
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
WVNS

No threat found at Shady Spring area schools following shooting threats

SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County Schools and the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office are investigating social media posts made by students regarding a potential active shooter threat at Shady Spring area schools. David Price, Superintendent of Raleigh County Schools, confirmed there is no active threat at Shady Spring area schools following posts from students […]
SHADY SPRING, WV
WVNS

Alderson man arrested for third-degree arson

ALDERSON, WV (WVNS)– The Alderson Police Department concluded its investigation into an alleged arson that happened on Friday, December 3, 2021. The investigation was completed by the Alderson Police Department and the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s office. According to the Town of Alderson Police Department’s Facebook page, Jerry Reed, of Alderson was arrested and […]
ALDERSON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, WV
Greenbrier County, WV
Sports
City
Fairlea, WV
County
Greenbrier County, WV
Greenbrier County, WV
Crime & Safety
WVNS

Following murder-suicide, questions brought up about CPS referral process

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Tuesday, December 8, 2021, marks the one year-anniversary of one of the worst crimes against children in Greenbrier County. One year ago, five children were murdered and the woman responsible committed suicide. Shaun Bumgarner, Riley Bumgarner, Aarikyle, Myers, Haiken Myers and Kian Myers were all killed by Oreanna Myers. After the […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

McDowell County man facing drug charges after search warrant executed

MAYBEURY, WV (WVNS) — A man from the Maybeury area of McDowell County was arrested on drug charges Monday after McDowell County Sheriff’s Deputies executed a search warrant. After the search warrant was carried out, Brock Campbell, of Maybeury, faces the following charges: Possession with Intent to deliver a Schedule I controlled substance Possession with […]
MAYBEURY, WV
WVNS

Tyrique Pearl pleads guilty in connection to 2018 murder

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Tyrique Pearl reached a plea deal with Raleigh County prosecutors Tuesday, December 7, 2021, as he pleaded guilty to Felony Conspiracy to Kidnapping in connection to the murder of Amber Meadows. Meadows was reportedly shot and killed by Davide Hudson in 2018 at the Travel Lodge in Beckley. During the plea […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Shots fired lead to one man arrested in Princeton

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A man was arrested in Princeton early on Sunday, December 5, 2021, after law enforcement responded to a complaint of shots fired. Theodore White now faces a felony, after being placed under arrest for wanton endangerment. According to law enforcement, White and a woman appeared to be involved in a domestic […]
PRINCETON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Weather#Wnvs#Nexstar Media Inc
WVNS

Murder trial of Edward Smith-Allen cancelled due to potential plea deal

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The murder trial for a man accused of shooting and killing a young girl at a park in Lewisburg is cancelled. Edward Smith-Allen was indicted for the murder of Alaisia Smith in 2019 and scheduled to appear in court Monday, December 6, 2021. According to the Greenbrier County Circuit Clerk’s office, […]
LEWISBURG, WV
WVNS

Charleston man arrested for felony burglary in Fayette County

PAGE-KINCAID, WV (WVNS)– Officers arrested a Charleston man on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 on a felony burglary charge. Forest Hendricks, 32, from Charleston, allegedly entered into the victim’s house without permission and locked himself inside the bedroom. According to deputies, Hendricks attempted to gain access to the victim’s banking and credit card information. Deputies were […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WVNS

Fayette County woman arrested for Felony Conspiracy

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– A Fayette County woman was arrested on Monday, November 29, 2021 for a bench warrant. Alma Johnson, 49, from Boomer was arrested for a bench warrant served out of circuit court. According to authorities, on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, Johnson was served another warrant containing two counts of Felony Conspiracy. Johnson is […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Division of Forestry reports multiple active fires across our area

JODIE, WV (WVNS) — With two brushfires in recent days, the Division of Forestry (DOF) continues to have their hands full. The Division of Forestry told 59News that there are currently three active brushfires in our local area. According to the DOF, there is one in Summers County and two across Fayette County. There are […]
ENVIRONMENT
WVNS

Police arrest four people in McDowell County after search warrant executed

JOLO, WV (WVNS) — Four people are facing drug charges after McDowell County Sheriff’s Deputies executed a search warrant in the Jolo area. On Monday, November 30, with assistance from the WV State Police and DNR Police, deputies served a search warrant on a home in Jolo. During the search, four arrests were made. Dillon […]
JOLO, WV
WVNS

Cannelton man faces felony charges in Fayette County

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A man from Cannelton is facing felony charges after police say he sold drugs to an undercover officer. Henry Chapman, 40, was served with warrants on November 30, 2021, while serving time in Southern Regional Jail for a separate incident. He is charged with three different felony charges. Chapman is charged […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

WVNS

2K+
Followers
752
Post
226K+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy