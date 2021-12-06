There's no place like home for Rockville football team

Buy Now Action from the Rockville -Torrington Class M football semi-final. Patrick Matthews for the Journal Inquirer.

VERNON — Sunday afternoon was everything senior Henry Tyus and his teammates on the Rockville High football team could’ve asked for.

The second-seeded Rams beat No. 6 Torrington 42-12 in the Class M semifinals, and they did it on their home turf.

"We got to play in front of our families. That drove us even more," Tyus said. "We looked at each other for support. It's better that we played at the Rock.”

Prior to this season, the Rams had only hosted one playoff game at Rockville High: a 21-7 win over Holy Cross in the 1995 Class L semifinals.

Rockville would’ve hosted both the Class M quarterfinals and semifinals in 2019 as the top seed, but the then grass field at Rockville High was unplayable due to winter weather.

Instead, the Rams welcomed SMSA to Weaver High in Hartford for the quarters and Weston to Simsbury High for the semis.

“I remember getting on that bus to Simsbury and thinking about how brutal that was,” coach Erick Knickerbocker said. “It was a home game and having to drive an hour. Today getting ready, I was thinking a lot about that and how so many people that aren't even coaching or part of the team, go into the success. Without the support of those people, if we're not playing at home, it's not the same game.”

In April, the town voted in favor of a plan to install a new artificial turf field at the high school. The project began June 1, and the field officially opened Sept. 10.

"I can't tell you the advantage we've had to be able to practice here," Knickerbocker said. "That's the biggest thing. To be able to practice here all the time, and then obviously the games.”

While Rockville did have fans at those 2019 games, it was nothing like how it’s been during the 2021 playoffs.

"The atmosphere has been outstanding," Knickerbocker said. "The student support, the parent support. Especially with playing Ellington last Tuesday, we had so many people here. It's just been outstanding."

The Rams topped No. 7 Ellington 27-0 in the quarterfinals Tuesday.

Knickerbocker hopes that the new field will only add to the Friday night football experience in town.

"(Bill) Romanowski helped put those lights in and changed everything as far as Friday night football," Knickerbocker said. "They were one of the first schools to have the lights in 1991. So, there's nothing like on a Friday night. It's something that I know the town embraces and they love, and we love it too. So, I think hopefully it will continue to grow."

And though it wasn’t a Friday night, Sunday afternoon wasn’t a bad way to go out either.

"It means the world," senior Juneil Powell said. "We didn't get a season last year. This is the one we had to ball out in."