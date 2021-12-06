ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers 6 Points-bounce back, sack alert, next up

By Jeff Hathhorn
PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – A week ago embarrassed by their performance. A week later coming back to beat the best team in the AFC. Here are the Steelers six points from Sunday’s 20-19 win over the Ravens.

Bounce back

“I'm appreciative of the efforts,” said Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin. “It was much needed. I'm appreciative of the atmosphere that Steeler Nation provided and working in the comforts of Heinz Field. I'm appreciative of the Ravens. It takes two to tango. They bring the best out in us.”

“Those games are always like that. I don't think anybody that's looked at them over the last 15 years or so are surprised by what transpired in terms of how the game was played. We are appreciative of the efforts and the things that produced victory.”

“Ebbs and flows of a season,” said defensive captain Cam Heyward.  “We got challenged last week, we didn’t answer the call.  This week we did.  What a big play by Minkah to start the game off with a pick in the end zone.  TJ had a lot of sacks, Wormley had a lot of sacks.  I thought Devin (Bush) played downhill for the most part.  It was just a collective approach.”

“Huge win,” said quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. “Any time you play that team, that rivalry, that's a battle, and that's what that game is. That was kind of the perfect Ravens-Steeler game, if you will. Huge win for us. Especially at home against that team. Especially after last week.”

“Great bounce-back by everybody. Just so proud of everybody.”

“It’s momentum,” said All-Pro TJ Watt. “We just have to keep watching the film no matter how we play and keep learning from it. We have a really short turnaround. We need to keep stacking wins and we can’t get satisfied with where we are at because there is still a long way to go for us.”

2pt stop

Ravens score with 12 seconds left in the fourth quarter, but instead of going for the tie and overtime, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh he was ‘trying to win the game right there’.  A pass from Lamar Jackson to tight end Mark Andrews just a bit too far in front of him as Andrews said he should have made the play.  Jackson said he just didn’t execute a perfect play call.

“He throws from all crazy arm angles all the time, so you can never tell,” said Watt who was defending on that side.  “I’m not going to take credit for that.  He’s been throwing off different angles his whole career, I’m just glad he didn’t catch it.”

“We start with the premise in two-point football, and there's no secret, so I don't care about sharing it,” Tomlin said of defending it.  “People are not going to run it down there. We start with that premise.”

“Whenever you are going after him and there is no one in-between you have to be very careful with how you approach him,” Watt said.  “When he is going backwards, you can be a little more aggressive, but he can make you look silly real quick.  You have to be careful.”

Heyward laughted as he said he was surprised Baltimore went for two because he ran off the field.  He said the Steelers calling time out bought him extra time.

“One or two plays that go your way,” Heyward said of the difference in a game.

Sacks

Steelers had the most sacks in a game since against the Broncos last year with seven.

TJ Watt had three and a half of them.

“Just trying to stay as sound as we possibly can and not be selfish and getting behind the quarterback,” Watt said.  “It sucks to have to bull rush all game long, but against a guy like this you have to be very smart with your rush lanes.  It was definitely a challenge for us, but I feel like we stepped up.”

Chris Wormley had two and a half sacks, Cam Heyward the other.

“Chris Wormley-to play the way he did against the team he was drafted by is pretty special,” Heyward said.  “Montravius Adams, coming off the street and balling out.  That’s pretty freakin’ special.  This is something we can grow on.”

Game Ball Ben

There were a number of ways they could have gone, but Tomlin presented Roethlisberger with the game ball after his tenth career comeback win against Baltimore and fifth comeback of the season, finishing with a pair of touchdowns.

“Kind of caught me off guard,” Roethlisberger said. “I don't think that I deserve it. I think a lot of guys deserve it, and we deserve it as a group, but it's always humbling when you play this team at home and Coach recognizes you like that, so it's kind of cool.”

Injured D go

Watt activated from the COVID-19 list on Saturday after not practicing all week, finishing with another monster game.  Watt said he if could do it over again, he wishes he could practice.

“I’m sick of running around in my backyard,” Watt said.  “I’m sure my neighbors think I’m crazy this week.  Glad I was able to play, that was the goal.  Glad to get a win.”

Watt said he has a half acre lot and put his cleats on and ran around his trees to keep his body active.  He said actually it was a beneficial week off that his hip and knee needed the rest.

Heyward missed practice due to illness on Friday and was able to play on Sunday.

Up Next

Steelers leave Wednesday for prime-time Thursday night at Minnesota.

“It’s another W in our column and puts us in the hunt, now get ready for Minnesota,” Heyward said.

“At this point of the season, every game is as big as this one,” Roethlisberger said. “Yes, this week is not an AFC North Ravens game, but it's still kind of a must-win. We've been saying that now, that every game that we've got moving forward is a must-win for us. It's never easy to play in four days. Half the time, I don't even practice on Thursdays, let alone play a game, so we're all in the same boat, and we have to go out there and do what we can.”

#Steelers Pittsburgh#American Football#Afc#Steeler Nation#Heinz Field#Ravens Steeler
