ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

Monroe celebrity chef hospitalized after crash

KATC News
KATC News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RZYjt_0dExwXUS00

Chef Cory Bahr was hospitalized after a terrible accident that happened Sunday afternoon.

The chef and restauranteur, who owns several businesses in Monroe, posted about the crash, along with pictures of his truck.

"Thank you to everybody for the outpouring of support. There’s nothing left to say besides I am highly blessed and @nissanusa makes one hell of a truck. I was hit by somebody going in at incredible rate of speed rolled a couple of times and pushed into @standardcoffee.co building," Bahr wrote. "The cab was completely crushed but due to the incredible collision protection and innumerable blessings I’m alive. Needless to say it could’ve been a lot worse."

The man accused of causing the accident was arrested at the scene, KNOE reports . He allegedly told police he had been smoking PCP before the crash, the station reports.

Bahr posted the KNOE story to his Facebook page, asking his followers "please pray for this man."

According to his website, Bahr is the owner and founder of Parish Restaurant, Standard Coffee Co., and Heritage Catering, all in Monroe, where he was born and raised.

He is a Culinary Ambassador for the state of Louisiana, named the “King of Seafood” at the 2011 Louisiana Seafood Cookoff and The Great American Seafood Cookoff, of which he now serves as a host for the yearly events. Cory is on the Board of Directors for the Louisiana Travel Promotion Association and is the only non-New Orleans-based chef serving on the Audubon Nature Institute’s Gulf United for Lasting Fisheries Chef Council.

He was a Food Network Star Finalist in 2017, he Beat Bobby Flay, and Food & Wine named him "People's Best New Chef" in America in 2015 and “People’s Best New Chef” Gulf Coast in 2014. He was named to the Taste of the South's "Taste 50” in 2015, and in 2012, Cory became a Food Network’s Chopped! Champion . Cory was also named to the list of Louisiana Cookin’ “Chef’s to Watch” in 2011.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monroe, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Accidents
City
Monroe, LA
City
New Orleans, LA
KATC News

Silver Alert issued for missing Denham Springs man

The Louisiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office for 93-year-old Donald Francis Slater, Sr. Slater was last seen on December 9, 2021, between midnight and 4:30 a.m., at 10405 Belle Isle Drive in Denham Springs. Slater left in the middle of the night after obtaining the keys to the vehicle from his wife’s purse.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Flay
KATC News

2021 Home for the Holidays winner announced on KATC

The winner of the 2021 Home for the Holidays was announced on Wednesday on KATC. At 6:00 pm Warren Shepherd of Broussard was drawn as the winner of the home. This year's home is valued at approximately $565,000 and is located at 102 Winthorpe Road in the centrally located Lafayette subdivision of Brookshire South.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KATC News

Franklin officer accused of battery

ST. MARY PARISH, La. – The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating the arrest of a Franklin police officer. McCloures Manuel, 32, was arrested on December 6 on a charge of domestic battery strangulation, according to a spokesperson for the Franklin Police Department.
FRANKLIN, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity Chef#Food Wine#Accident#Nissanusa#Standardcoffee#Knoe#Parish Restaurant#Standard Coffee Co#Heritage Catering#Culinary#Louisiana Seafood Cookoff#The Board Of Directors#Gulf United#Food Network
KATC News

Ville Platte Police searching for missing 15-year-old

Ville Platte Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing juvenile. Chief Neal Lartigue says 15-year-old Cheyenne Caesar Thomas was last seen Monday evening. Officers spoke with the juvenile after 5 p.m. on December 6 and she was reported missing on the morning of December 7.
VILLE PLATTE, LA
KATC News

KATC News

22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy