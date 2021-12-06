Monroe celebrity chef hospitalized after crash

Chef Cory Bahr was hospitalized after a terrible accident that happened Sunday afternoon.

The chef and restauranteur, who owns several businesses in Monroe, posted about the crash, along with pictures of his truck.

"Thank you to everybody for the outpouring of support. There’s nothing left to say besides I am highly blessed and @nissanusa makes one hell of a truck. I was hit by somebody going in at incredible rate of speed rolled a couple of times and pushed into @standardcoffee.co building," Bahr wrote. "The cab was completely crushed but due to the incredible collision protection and innumerable blessings I’m alive. Needless to say it could’ve been a lot worse."

The man accused of causing the accident was arrested at the scene, KNOE reports . He allegedly told police he had been smoking PCP before the crash, the station reports.

Bahr posted the KNOE story to his Facebook page, asking his followers "please pray for this man."

According to his website, Bahr is the owner and founder of Parish Restaurant, Standard Coffee Co., and Heritage Catering, all in Monroe, where he was born and raised.

He is a Culinary Ambassador for the state of Louisiana, named the “King of Seafood” at the 2011 Louisiana Seafood Cookoff and The Great American Seafood Cookoff, of which he now serves as a host for the yearly events. Cory is on the Board of Directors for the Louisiana Travel Promotion Association and is the only non-New Orleans-based chef serving on the Audubon Nature Institute’s Gulf United for Lasting Fisheries Chef Council.

He was a Food Network Star Finalist in 2017, he Beat Bobby Flay, and Food & Wine named him "People's Best New Chef" in America in 2015 and “People’s Best New Chef” Gulf Coast in 2014. He was named to the Taste of the South's "Taste 50” in 2015, and in 2012, Cory became a Food Network’s Chopped! Champion . Cory was also named to the list of Louisiana Cookin’ “Chef’s to Watch” in 2011.