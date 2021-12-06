WATCH: Sonic Christmas Parade rolls through Lafayette again

Acadiana Center for the Arts is planning to create a new museum in Lafayette that would pay homage to the state's rich musical culture and history. The center is currently under contract to purchase the historic Lafayette Hardware Store at 121 W. Vermilion Street, immediately adjacent to the ACA. It would serve as "a new permanent home for the diverse stories of Louisiana music, told from a distinctly 'Acadiana' perspective.

