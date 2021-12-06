ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

WATCH: Sonic Christmas Parade rolls through Lafayette again

KATC News
KATC News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jtrWC_0dExwWbj00

After a one-year hiatus thanks to COVID-19, the Sonic Christmas Parade rolled in Lafayette again today.

KATC photojournalist Ben De Vuyst captured the sights and sounds.

Comments / 1

Related
KATC News

2021 Home for the Holidays winner announced on KATC

The winner of the 2021 Home for the Holidays was announced on Wednesday on KATC. At 6:00 pm Warren Shepherd of Broussard was drawn as the winner of the home. This year's home is valued at approximately $565,000 and is located at 102 Winthorpe Road in the centrally located Lafayette subdivision of Brookshire South.
LAFAYETTE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Lafayette, LA
Government
Lafayette, LA
Lifestyle
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Lafayette, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Sonic Christmas Parade
KATC News

ACA hoping to create new Louisiana Music Museum in Lafayette

Acadiana Center for the Arts is planning to create a new museum in Lafayette that would pay homage to the state's rich musical culture and history. The center is currently under contract to purchase the historic Lafayette Hardware Store at 121 W. Vermilion Street, immediately adjacent to the ACA. It would serve as "a new permanent home for the diverse stories of Louisiana music, told from a distinctly 'Acadiana' perspective.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KATC News

Enhancements coming to North Lafayette

What was old is now new in Lafayette as major investments are leading to enhancements along the University Avenue corridor. The Acadiana Planning Commission told KATC part of this is the conversion of what once was a 1940s Coca-Cola bottling plant into apartment homes along Cameron Street — aptly named Bottle Art Lofts.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KATC News

KATC News

22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy