The Buffalo Bills may have gotten back in the win column on Thanksgiving but they may have also taken their biggest loss to date. According to the team, All-Pro cornerback Tre’Davious White tore his ACL and will miss the remainder of the season. The injury came in the first half of the Bills’ 31-6 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Thursday. In 11 games this season, White has one interception and 41 combined tackles. He is coming off back-to-back Pro Bowl seasons in addition to being named a First-Team All-Pro in 2019.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO