ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Insecure: For the First Time, Every Single Costume Was Designed by a Black Woman

By Yohana Desta
Vanity Fair
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Sunday night’s episode of Insecure, every detail of every costume was designed by a Black woman—from clothing to accessories to shoes. It’s a fashion first for the series, intentionally accomplished by longtime costume designer Shiona Turini and executive producer and writer Amy Aniobi, who also directed the episode. It goes...

www.vanityfair.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Harder They Fall’ Costume Designer Antoinette Messam Talks Western Influences, Costuming During COVID

Costume designer Antoinette Messam doesn’t just dress A-list stars in Hollywood movies. Prior to costuming director Jeymes Samuel’s revisionist Western The Harder They Fall, Messam worked as a stylist and designer in the fashion industry. That experience allowed her to bring a modernized touch to the traditional cowboy silhouette in the film. Born in Jamaica to a fashion-focused family — her father was a tailor, and her mother was a dressmaker — Messam was always drawn to the magic of costumes in movies. “I always had a love of the escape,” she says of her love for cinema. “I think that’s...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
sflcn.com

Jamaican Costume Designer, Raxann Chin Designs for Hollywood

[NEW YORK] – Since stepping away from the corporate world 13 years ago and moving full-time into costume designing, Raxann Chin has helped outfit casts for plays and movies. Because of its seasonal theme, her latest project is even more special. The Montego Bay-born Chin is costume designer for Disney’s...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vanity Fair

On Succession, Naomi Pierce Is Giving WASP Style With a Twist

While a recent episode of Succession saw Kendall Roy surveilling guests’ fashion choices at his painfully hip 40th birthday party—trying to coerce his brother Connor into taking off his stodgy quilted jacket and calling out someone’s “orthopedics”—one attendee was quietly killing it in all-black Proenza Schouler. That would be Naomi Pierce, the media heiress with a vendetta against the Roy family (and Kendall’s newish girlfriend), whose modern, monochromatic style has become a refreshing counterpoint to the staid boardroom attire that prevails at Waystar Royco. As far as fashion is concerned, season two belonged to Siobhan Roy, with her blunt bob, smart turtlenecks, and Dietrich-esque trousers. In season three, with all due respect to Shiv, Succession’s ascendent style icon is Naomi.
TV & VIDEOS
Vanity Fair

First Look At Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Concludes With An Unexpected Twist

With the live-action Spider-Man: No Way Home less than a fortnight away from swinging into theaters—and with demand to be there opening night so great that tickets are going for preposterous sums on the resale market—there’s no better time to chum the waters and remind fans that there’s a lot more crawling our way.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Aykroyd
Person
Sarah Snook
Person
Julianna Margulies
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Matthew Macfadyen
Person
Rihanna
Vanity Fair

Why Film Twitter Is Obsessed With Weird Movie Merch

Imagine an alternative universe in which Reality Bites is a sun-soaked romantic comedy about a seaside love triangle between Winona Ryder, Ben Stiller, and Ethan Hawke. In this world, it would make perfect sense for MCA Universal to release an official Reality Bites tie-in beach towel. In ours, however, this very real piece of merch—made to promote the 1994 cult classic about young people who hate crass materialism, set in the gray sprawl of Houston—is a boldly tone-deaf and peculiar choice.
INTERNET
Vanity Fair

Meryl Streep Thought Jonah Hill Kept Calling Her a “Goat”

Meryl Streep got a crash course in modern slang this week thanks to her co-star Jonah Hill after a little bit of barnyard-related confusion. Hill made an appearance on The Tonight Show on Monday to discuss their new film Don’t Look Up, revealing that while he and Streep have become good friends, they recently had a slight miscommunication on their press tour. “Meryl Streep’s actually cool,” the actor told the show’s host, Jimmy Fallon. “And she’s the best actor. In fact, so we’ve been doing press for this movie, and in the interviews the past couple of days, I keep saying, ‘Oh, and you know, getting to work with Meryl, she’s the G.O.A.T.’ Right? Which, if you know, stands for ‘greatest of all time.’”
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Women#Costume Designers#American
Fortune

‘Insecure’ taps all Black women designers, showing the power of new voices

This is the web version of The Broadsheet, a daily newsletter for and about the world’s most powerful women. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Good morning, Broadsheet readers! New York Stock Exchange announces a leadership shakeup, the cofounders of Modern Health are going through a bitter breakup, and sometimes costumes are more than just clothing. Have a fantastic Tuesday.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vanity Fair

Chanel Celebrates Art Basel With Surprise Performance From Rosalía

On Wednesday night, high above the crashing waves of Miami’s South Beach, Art Basel spectators and enthusiasts might have noticed something even more gobsmacking than the red-hot sales. Floating, almost as if it were a mirage, was a woman’s face, familiar and seemingly composed out of stars. Spectators strewn across the beach scrambled to find their iPhones to capture the moment.
MIAMI, FL
People

Former SATC Stylist Patricia Field Talks to And Just Like That... Costume Designer 'All the Time'

Once a Sex and the City fan, always a Sex and the City fan. Legendary costume designer Patricia Field, who has styled all six seasons of the series and two subsequent films, didn't return for the HBO Max reboot, And Just Like That... Instead she happily passed the baton on to Molly Rogers who leads the costume department and has worked with Field since the start of the show.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Adidas
The Independent

Forbes 2021: Rihanna, Beyoncé, and Taylor Swift are the most powerful women in music

Singers Rihanna, Beyoncé, and Taylor Swift are among Forbes’ top 100 list of the world’s most powerful women in 2021.On Tuesday (7 December), Forbes released its annual list and a total of 15 women from media and entertainment were honoured. Rihanna, who was recently named National Hero of the newly founded republic of Barbados, came in at No 68 on the list. Forbes also revealed the “Diamonds” singer is now a billionaire, courtesy the success of her Fenty Beauty cosmetics line. Co-owned by French luxury retailer LVMH, the beauty brand raked in over $550m (approximately £415m) in revenue in...
MUSIC
Footwear News

Meryl Streep Wows in Floral Trim Coat & Red Velvet Scalloped Pumps for ‘Today’

Legendary actress Meryl Streep stopped by NBC’s “Today” show Tuesday morning to chat about her latest star-studded film “Don’t Look Up,” which had its world premiere in New York City Sunday night. The award-winning leading lady dressed stylishly for the appearance, sporting a heather gray Tanya Taylor “Cadence” coat featuring a cheerful floral lining and belted waist in the same pattern. The cozy outerwear piece with white trimming goes for $765. Underneath, she wore a coordinating floral-print dress. For shoes, Streep slipped into a vibrant pair of red velvet pumps designed with a scalloped vamp detail. The holiday-ready style effortlessly complimented the colors in her coat. The 72-year-old “Mamma Mia!” star also donned understated glasses, as she often does, and oversized gold hoop earrings. In Netflix’s “Don’t Look Up,” Streep portrays the president of the United States while Jonah Hill, who accompanied her on “Today” to promote the film, plays her son and chief of staff. Shop the look, inspired by Meryl Streep, ahead. To Buy: Stuart Weitzman Pointed-Toe Pumps, $600; farfetch.com To Buy: Sam Edelman Hazel Pointed Toe Pump, $140; nordstrom.com To Buy: Calvin Klein Gayle Suede Pumps, $60 (was $109); saksoff5th.com Flip through the gallery for a look at Meryl Streep’s shoe style through the years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Lady Gaga Takes a Risk in High-Slit Cutout Dress & 6-Inch Bronze Disco Heels After ‘House of Gucci’ Screening

Lady Gaga debuted a glamorously slick look for a “House of Gucci” screening this week. The Academy Award-winning actress stepped out in a sleek custom Et Ochs dress. The sleeveless brown number featured two front cutouts, as well as thin straps and a daring thigh-high slit. Gaga’s look was complete with a flowing train, adding to her outfit’s drama factor. For footwear, the “Rain On Me” singer donned a pair of her signature sky-high heels. The D’Accori Belle style featured a pointed-toe silhouette with thick platform soles, angular and slingback straps with metallic bronze leather uppers. The disco-worthy pair also included 5.9-inch heels,...
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy