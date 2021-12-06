ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EUR/USD Faces An Uphill Task Near 1.1400

By Titan FX
actionforex.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUR/USD started an upside correction above 1.1300. A key bullish trend line is forming with support near 1.1270 on the 4-hours chart. GBP/USD failed to surpass 1.3350 and started a fresh decline. Crude oil price is consolidating losses below $70.00. EUR/USD Technical Analysis. The Euro started an upside correction...

www.actionforex.com

actionforex.com

EUR/USD Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1290; (P) 1.1322; (R1) 1.1378;. EUR/USD is still bounded in consolidation from 1.1185 and intraday bias remains neutral first. On the upside, firm break of 1.1382 resistance should confirm short term bottoming at 1.1186. Intraday bias will be turned back to the upside for 55 day EMA (now at 1.1469). On the downside, break of 1.1185 will resume larger fall from 1.2348.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

Daily Technical Analysis

During the last couple of days, the currency pair has been trading in the range between 1.1260 and 1.1366 and neither the bulls nor the bears have so far managed to take control. A confirmed breach of either of the borders of the range would set the future direction for the EUR/USD. At the time of writing the analysis, the most likely scenario is for the pair to violate the resistance level of 1.1366 and head towards a test of 1.1460. Today, increased trading activity can be expected around the announcement of the CPI data for the U.S. (13:30 GMT).
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Daily recommendations on major

EUR/USD - 1.1335. Euro's rally from 1.1268 ahead of European open on Wed to 1.1354 in New York on broad-based usd's weakness suggests pullback from last week's 1.1382 high has ended at 1.1229 (Tue) and above 1.1382 would extend early rise from Nov's 16-month 1.1187 trough twd 1.1434 before retreat due to overbough condition.
CURRENCIES
marketpulse.com

EUR/USD – Rebound gathering momentum

OANDA Senior Market Analyst Craig Erlam discusses EURUSD which has continued to recover and could push into interesting territory. This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities. Opinions are the authors; not necessarily that of OANDA Corporation or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forex Signal: Consolidation Above $1.1301

Last Thursday’s EUR/USD signal was not triggered as none of the key support or resistance levels which were identified that day were reached during the London session. Trades may only be taken between 8am and 5pm London time today. Short Trade Idea. Short entry following a bearish price action...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Further near term gains in the docket

Stocks markets are giving mixed hints on sentiment heading into Wall Street’s opening. US Treasury yields recovered from an early dip, challenging weekly highs. EUR/USD is mildly bullish in the near term, needs to clear the 1.1310 resistance. The EUR/USD pair recaptured the 1.1300 level heading into the US...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

USD Weakened As Optimism Remains

The USD tended to weaken against a number of its counterparts yesterday as markets tended to show some optimism about the Omicron variant of the pandemic and its effects on the global economy yet uncertainty is still present. It’s characteristic how US stockmarkets sent out mixed signals amidst low volatility which underscored the situation of the markets yesterday. On the other hand safe havens such as JPY tended to remain in the retreat as they suffered even greater safe haven outflows, while commodity currency AUD capitalized some gains, while TRY marked new losses as Turkish President Erdogan supported low rates again. Overall we may see this switching between optimism and pessimism about the new variant to continue to affect the market’s fundamentally in the coming days leading safe havens and riskier currencies in different directions. Today we note the release of the weekly initial jobless claims figure, especially after the release of the disappointing NFP figure for November last Friday in order to get a sense on whether the US employment market continues to tighten.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

AUD/USD Starts Recovery, Key Resistance Nearby

AUD/USD started an upside correction from 0.7000. It broke an important declining channel with resistance near 0.7100 on the 4-hours chart. EUR/USD is attempting a recovery wave above 1.1280 and 1.1300. GBP/USD spiked below 1.3200 and it remains at risk of more downsides. AUD/USD Technical Analysis. The Aussie Dollar started...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD analysis: Declines to 1.1250

On Tuesday morning, the EUR/USD, despite piercing the resistance of the 50-hour simple moving average, found resistance at the 1.1300 mark and declined. By the middle of the day's trading, the pair had reached the 1.1250 mark. If the EUR/USD continues to decline, it would aim at the support of...
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Searching for Rebound Catalysts

The euro is still suffering from weak investor sentiment and strong demand for safe havens. The EUR/USD continued to decline yesterday, as it tested the 1.1227 support level and settled around 1.1293 as of this writing. The Forex market avoided further collapse, but sentiment will appear cautious as long as COVID leads the world to closing policies that will hinder the path of global economic recovery.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

EUR/JPY Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 127.56; (P) 128.02; (R1) 128.42; …. Range trading continues in EUR/JPY and intraday bias remains neutral for the moment. On the upside, break of 128.77 will indicate short term bottoming and bring stronger rebound to 55 day EMA (now at 129.73). On the downside, below 127.36 will target 126.58 medium term fibonacci level. We’d look for some support from there to bring rebound. But sustained break of 126.58 will carry larger bearish implications.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Fails at Previous Trendline

The euro pulled back a bit against the US dollar on Monday, showing signs of hesitation at the previous falling channel, as the market has tried to break above that previous support level that should now be resistance. That being said, the market is likely to continue to see sellers when we get to that area, especially near the 1.13 level as it is right there as well. The market continues to be very noisy in general, so I think that every time we rally it is likely we would see plenty of people who are jumping in the market to short.
CURRENCIES
DailyFx

US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD

It’s a big week for global markets, and next week brings the Fed, all of which can make a pensive backdrop ahead of the holidays. With that said, stocks are lifting aggressively today in stark contrast to the pain that had shown last week. Those bearish drivers seemed to stack up, with the Omicron variant getting attention around the Thanksgiving holiday. Then last Tuesday Powell moved to take ‘transitory’ out of the Fed’s verbiage in a sign seen as a win for inflation.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD hangs near one-week low post-ZEW survey, seems vulnerable to slide further

EUR/USD drifted into the negative territory for the second successive day on Tuesday. Hawkish Fed expectations continued underpinning the USD and exerted some pressure. Encouraging German/Eurozone macro data failed to impress bulls or provide any impetus. The EUR/USD pair dropped to over one-week low, around mid-1.1200s during the early European...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

USDJPY Moves Sideways After Sharp Decline, Bias Positive

USDJPY experienced a vast sell-off after the price peaked at the 4½-year high of 115.51. Since then, the pair has been moving without a clear direction, but the recent cross above the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) suggests that bullish forces have gained the upper hand. This near-term positive momentum...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Bears flirt with 1.1300 as USD tracks firmer yields

EUR/USD holds lower ground near intraday low, fails to extend Friday’s corrective pullback. Fed vs. ECB battle favor bears, ECB’s Lagarde pushes back reflation fears, Fed’s Bullard hints at earlier rate hike. US jobs report fails to dash bearish bias, Omicron updates are mixed. German Factory Orders, risk catalysts to...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Currency market: Future markets, interest rates, EUR/USD, USD/JPY

USD/JPY's 5 vital numbers for Friday's NFP as follows: 112.66, 112.81, 112.92, 113.51 and 113.82. Actual 112.91 to 113.32 or 41 pips. profit was earned on shorts. The trades was accomplished in 2 stages. because the trade was a middle range trade as all NFP releases are turning out to be reality.
CURRENCIES
investing.com

EUR/USD: Likely To Continue Sideways

Yesterday was the second consecutive small bear day. By trading below Wednesday’s low, EUR/USD triggered a Low 2 sell signal and a sell signal for a double top bear flag (November 18 and 30). The bears want the yearlong bear trend to continue. However, there should be a trading range lasting at least a couple months beginning soon since the EUR/USD is in the middle of a 7-year trading range.
CURRENCIES

