No. 4-ranked Indiana left the Bahamas with a win, but just barely after holding on in the end to beat the Miami Hurricanes 53-51 on Saturday night. "We're lucky," Indiana coach Teri Moren said after the Hoosiers raised their recordto 5-1 on the season. "Sometimes you talk about winning ugly. I give Miami a tremendous amount of credit. They challenged us in every way, pressured us, sped us up."

INDIANA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO