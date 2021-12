Before the 2020 season, the Seattle Seahawks traded multiple draft picks to the Jets in exchange for Jamal Adams. They may not have been a good idea as it turns out. Let me preface what I am about to write by saying I don’t blame a lot of what Jamal Adams has done in 2021 on Jamal Adams himself. No, he can’t catch and he should have had at least three more interceptions than he currently has. Balls have hit him right in the face or hands or chest (or all three) and he dropped the intended pass.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO