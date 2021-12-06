ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Getting Answers: How the Omicron COVID variant impacts travelers

Cover picture for the articleConcerns are rising, as cases of the coronavirus Omicron...

Getting Answers: What travelers can expect with new COVID-19 travel protocols

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WGGB/WSHM) -- As early as next week, international travelers will have to show a negative COVID-19 test within 24 hours of departure. This was one of the changes announced by President Joe Biden Thursday, as he works to tighten global travel restrictions during the ongoing fight against the pandemic.
CDC Director Brings Good News Regarding the Omicron Variant of COVID, But Don’t Open the Champagne Just Yet

The newly-emerged Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that was first found in South Africa has already generated a lot of reactions, debates, and speculations. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Dr. Rochelle Walensky now brings the news that a lot of people were waiting for, but even so, there’s no use opening the champagne just yet. She says that the variant has mostly caused a mild illness over a group of people, according to OPB.org.
Moderna CEO Releases Important Statement About Omicron Covid Variant

The latest and most significant Covid variant, Omicron, has been making headlines all over the place. Check out the latest reports about the new variant of Covid below. It’s been just revealed by MarketWatch that Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel has left no doubt about his approach to the emergence of the new omicron coronavirus variant.
New Covid Variant Omicron Is More Dangerous Than Delta, Experts Warn

There’s a new covid variant on the loose and it’s called Omicron. Experts are currently investigating whether mutations are making the variant more infectious or evading immune response. The Wall Street Journal just noted that the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant was recently identified in South Africa. It seems that this...
New federal measures announced to fight COVID-19; study suggests omicron more likely to cause reinfection: Coronavirus update for Dec. 3, 2021

CLEVELAND, Ohio – President Joe Biden announced new measures to address the new omicron variant, and a new study suggests that omicron is three times more likely to cause reinfection than previous COVID-19 variants. Cleveland.com is rounding up some of the most notable coronavirus news making headlines online. Here’s what...
Disease expert who sounded early warning about Covid predicts US already has 2,000 omicron cases

A public health expert who gave America early warnings about Covid-19 has said that there are probably around 2,000 cases of the new omicron variant already in the US.Dr Charity Dean, a former official at the California Department of Public Health, was among the first to warn in February last year that coronavirus was almost certainly circulating among Americans who had not travelled to China.Now she believes that a similar thing is happening with omicron despite the US government’s claim that no cases yet exist in the country, according to an interview with Business Insider."I have no doubt that...
Breaking News About First Covid Patient In Wuhan Reveals New Data

As you probably know by now, the very first Covid-19 case came from Wuhan. The Guardian notes for its readers that the case was a market vendor in the Chinese city of Wuhan, and “not an accountant who appeared to have no link to the market but whose case contributed to speculation the virus could have leaked from a lab, according to a US study.”
Travelers react to new testing requirements for international travel

CNN– President Biden’s newly announced plan to fight a potential winter surge of COVID-19 includes new rules for international travel. When the plan is expected to take effect early next week, international travelers will be required to have a COVID-19 test within one day of departure. Previously, travelers who were fully vaccinated had to have tested negative for the virus within three days of their trip.
Two More Deaths as Omicron Variant Arrives

Santa Cruz County reports two more COVID-19 deaths and more hospitalizations and the state confirms via genome sequencing that a variant of concern, Omicron, is in California. To detect and prevent the spread of the new variant, the state is increasing COVID-19 testing at airports for arrivals from South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia or Zimbabe, all identified by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as countries with Omicron cases.
Expert Says Omicron Variant May Be A 'Blessing': 'Get Out Of Pandemic Card'

A leading epidemiologist Thursday said the Omicron variant, first discovered in South Africa last month, could be the key to the end of the COVID-19 pandemic. During an interview with an Australian morning show, Sunrise, Prof. Tony Blakely said the new variant could “displace” the highly infectious Delta variant. He noted that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta but is a less severe strain of COVID-19.
5 Places You'll Most Likely Catch COVID, According to Experts

The coronavirus pandemic is not over, and it's not waning either—in fact, cases are rising again, as more people go indoors. "The current seven day daily average of cases is about 92,800. This is an 18% increase from last week," warned CDC Chief Rochelle Walensky this week. "The seven day average of hospital admissions is about 5,600 per day, about a 6% increase from the prior seven day average. And the seven day average daily deaths are about 1,000 per day." Contrast that with the number of daily cases experts say would make us a whole lot safer: a comparatively tiny 10,000. So where are you most likely to catch COVID? Read on for 5 places—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
The CDC Just Gave This Update on Vaccinated People Who Get Omicron

While Delta is still dominating, a new variant of COVID has caused panic across the globe. Omicron has been detected in at least 38 countries, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), who labeled it a "variant of concern" in less than a week. This means that the new variant could be more transmissible than previous variants and evade existing vaccines, but virus experts have warned that they still need a few weeks to determine exactly what course the Omicron variant is going to take. Despite this, rising cases have allowed officials to get more anecdotal information on vaccinated people who are getting hit with this new iteration of the virus.
