Penn State set to play Arkansas in Outback Bowl

(WHTM) – For the fifth time in school history, Penn State is heading to the Outback Bowl.

It is one that has conjured positive memories for the Nittany Lion fanbase with a 3-1 record from Tampa Bay.

They will look to add on another victory when they take on Arkansas on New Year’s Day. It is the first ever meeting between the Razorbacks and Nittany Lions.

In just his second season with Arkansas, head coach Sam Pittman led the program to an 8-4 record in the gauntlet that is the SEC.

“I’ve got a ton of respect for Sam. I’ve known him for a long time. I’ve been able to catch a few games or scores on TV and things like that, but I haven’t really been able to dive into them. Got a ton of respect for that conference – obviously I know it well and got a ton of respect for what Sam’s been able to do,” says James Franklin.

There were many locations thrown out there for what bowl city the Nittany Lions could find themselves in. Whether it be Las Vegas, Nashville, or New York – the last one of the radar might have been the one that Penn State will suit up for.

James Franklin however is not surprised by the process because well – he never is.

“No, you know for me I don’t really spend a whole lot of time on it. It’s not anything that we have control over. I’ve been spending my time recruiting, spending my time on bowl practice, spending my time on trying to hire a defensive coordinator, and trying to spend a few hours with my family. I try to spend as little of my energy as possible on things that are outside of my control,” says Franklin.

Kickoff from Raymond James Stadium between Penn State and Arkansas comes at noon on New Year’s Day.

