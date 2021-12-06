ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

49ers miss chance to separate in jumbled NFC playoff race

By Associated Press
kion546.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE (AP) — San Francisco walked out of Seattle with a 30-23 loss after its offense was shut out in the second half, stopped...

kion546.com

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers’ Estranged Dad Breaks His Silence

Aaron Rodgers’ estranged father has weighed in on the situation involving the Green Bay Packers star quarterback. The Packers quarterback made his return to the field on Sunday, after missing a game due to a positive COVID-19 test. Rodgers, who previously told the media that he had been “immunized,” was actually not vaccinated.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Hall Of Famer Passed Away This Morning

NFL Hall of Famer Curley Culp passed away early this morning, according to a statement released by his family. The legendary nose tackle’s wife, Collette Bloom Culp, shared a message of her husband’s passing on his Twitter account Saturday. “On behalf of our family and with a broken heart, I...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Washington State
The Spun

Tom Brady Names The 1 Team He Likes Beating The Most

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has beaten every team in the NFL throughout his career but there’s one team that he loves to win against more than any other. It should come as no one’s surprise that it’s the New York Giants. Brady lost to New York twice in the Super Bowl while he was with New England, one of which came in 2008 when his team was vying for a perfect season.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Jared Goff Girlfriend Video

A heartwarming video of Jared Goff’s girlfriend, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Christen Harper, is going viral on social media. On Sunday, the Detroit Lions won their first game of the season, beating the Minnesota Vikings on a walkoff touchdown. This was the first win for Goff in Detroit, as well as the first win for head coach Dan Campbell.
NFL
12up

Cardinals may be without Kyler Murray again

Will the Arizona Cardinals have Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins on the field with them on Sunday? That question remains up in the air, as the two have been battling injuries for weeks now. Well, we won't find out their status until Sunday at the earliest. According to head coach...
NFL
New York Post

Brittany Matthews fires back at ESPN analyst over ‘broken’ Patrick Mahomes criticism

Brittany Matthews has a message for Chiefs critics: “Never doubt” Patrick Mahomes. Following the Chiefs’ 41-14 statement win over the Raiders on Sunday night, Mahomes’ fiancée took to Twitter to call out those who have been critical of Kansas City this season, the offense, specifically. “Saying Patrick is broken is...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#San Francisco#American Football#Nfc#Ap Sports
firstsportz.com

Watch: Ugly Brawl breaks out between women after Cowboys vs Raiders game

In a sad state of affairs, the thanksgiving spirit went for a toss as a massive brawl between women broke out at the AT&T Stadium where the Raiders emerged victorious over the Dallas Cowboys. The game itself already had too much bad blood in it as the referee had to...
NFL
The Spun

Lions Are Reportedly Releasing Former Alabama Star

A former Alabama defensive star is on the market after getting released by the Detroit Lions on Tuesday. The Lions released former Alabama star DL Da’Shawn Hand on Tuesday. He was previously on the injured reserve. Hand will receive an injury settlement from the Lions and soon become a free agent.
NFL
The Spun

The Packers Signed A New Quarterback On Tuesday

On Monday, the Green Bay Packers placed backup quarterback Jordan Love on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. With his status for Week 14 up in the air, the front office has made a pair of moves this Tuesday afternoon. The Packers have officially elevated Kurk Benkert to their active roster. They’ve also...
NFL
The Spun

Packers Announce Official Decision On QB Aaron Rodgers

The Packers announced just moments ago they’ve activated Rodgers off the reserve/COVID-19 list. Rodgers missed Green Bay’s Week 9 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Jordan Love got the start in his place, but didn’t have much success in a 13-7 loss to Patrick Mahomes and company. Rodgers, the 2020-21...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Nick Saban Makes His Opinion On Cincinnati Extremely Clear

Alabama head coach Nick Saban isn’t taking the Cincinnati Bearcats lightly. Despite putting it on the No. 1 team in the nation Saturday, Saban’s team isn’t sleeping on the non-traditional football power. When asked about the Bearcats, the seven-time national champion responded, “We certainly think Cincinnati belongs in the playoff.”
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Kyler Murray News

It’ll be another week without star quarterback Kyler Murray for the Arizona Cardinals. Murray, who’s been dealing with an ankle injury, has missed multiple games for the NFC West franchise. He’ll miss another one on Sunday afternoon. The Cardinals announced on Sunday that Murray is officially inactive for this afternoon’s...
NFL
Fox Sports Radio

It’s Time to Admit Trevor Lawrence Is Trending Toward Being A Bust

Jason Smith: “Trevor Lawrence has been left out of conversations of bad quarterbacks, and given a pass. It’s time for people to start admitting he has stunk just as much as Zach Wilson. Eventually, you have to flash a little bit in order to be a QB in the NFL. It doesn’t mean you have to have a great rookie season, but you have to have some sort of flash, and Lawrence has had none of that. Here’s what gets me: even in garbage time, Lawrence still isn’t able to move the ball down field effectively. He has the most interceptions in the NFL off of bad throws, he hasn’t looked comfortable, and the team just keeps regressing. I’m not seeing he is a bust, but he’s shown those characteristics so far.”
NFL
The Spun

3 Teams Named Trade Destinations For Jimmy Garoppolo

It’s not a secret that Jimmy Garoppolo’s time with the San Francisco 49ers is coming to an end fairly soon. Where he’ll end up next remains a mystery, though. Garoppolo has been efficient for the 49ers this season, completing 66.8 percent of his passes for 2,342 yards, 13 touchdowns and six interceptions. His trade value has certainly increased over the past few weeks, which is great news for 49ers general manager John Lynch.
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Names 1 Player He’s Grown Extremely Close With

Aaron Rodgers’ return to Green Bay was a happy one on Sunday. The Packers shut out the Seahawks, 17-0, at Lambeau Field on a snowy Sunday afternoon in Green Bay. This was Rodgers’ first game back since getting ruled out for a positive COVID-19 test. Following the game, Rodgers received...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy