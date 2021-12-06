San Francisco’s Best New Restaurants Of 2021

Don’t let anyone try to convince you that Hanukkah is a food-intensive holiday. It’s not — there are other Jewish holidays (with far more depressing origin stories) for that. Aside from Judah Maccabee and some miraculous oil, the star of the eight-day celebration is the humble latke: a crispy potato pancake fritter that’s crunchy, salty, golden, and hot. But it’s possible your family also celebrates with things like jelly donuts called sufganiyot, kugel, brisket, and gelt. However small or elaborate your celebration is this year, use this guide to have a more festive Hanukkah 2021. Order a couple of latkes and some mushroom barley soup, or have a holiday essentials kit shipped to your relatives in Newton, Massachusetts. From all of us at The Infatuation NYC, happy Hanukkah.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO