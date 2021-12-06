ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco’s Best New Restaurants Of 2021

By Julia Chen
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 4 days ago
This year, our eating schedule rivaled that of an abnormally hungry blue whale. Plenty of new spots opened over the past 12 months, so we consumed everything in sight and shocked a few servers with the size of our orders, all in the name of narrowing down our list of the...

Only In Southern California

The Largest Outdoor Restaurant In Southern California Seats Over 3,000 People And Has An Unforgettable Menu

If you love seafood, then there’s one restaurant in Southern California that absolutely needs to be on your bucket list. Growing from a small family-owned business to a California staple, San Pedro Fish Market is known for its incredible waterfront setting and unforgettable menu. The restaurant is actually considered the largest in the state and it can seat over 3,000 people! Stop on by and see why this outdoor restaurant has not only stuck around for so long but expanded to several locations around Southern California.
CBS San Francisco

Unique Twist To Pandemic Shutdown Of Long-Established Santa Clara Restaurant

SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — Hundreds of Bay Area businesses have shut down due to the pandemic, but for one Santa Clara restaurant the closure means the owners are also forced to leave the country. John and wife Sunny Seo bought El Camino Mongolian Barbeque restaurant in January 2005. The popular restaurant has a huge following and has become a local institution over the years. “This is our favorite place,” said long-time customer Dina Alkhoury. “The food, the ambience, the all your can eat,” said customer Liza Purtell. “We’ve been coming for the last 5 or 6 years. And we came all the...
The Infatuation

5 Exciting Things To Do & Eat In San Francisco This Week

It’s Thanksgiving week, a.k.a. the time of year when we get to spend an entire evening explaining our job to relatives (no, it’s not a blog) and fielding questions about our relationship status. Sounds fun and all, but if you need other things to look forward to, we have some ideas, like checking out a new bar in the Mission, a pizza Happy Hour, and more.
SFGate

The Bay Area restaurants that closed in November

As 2021 rapidly comes to an end, more Bay Area restaurants bid adieu after years in service. Among the closures was Terrapin Crossroads in San Rafael, a live events space and restaurant owned by Grateful Dead bassist Phil Lesh and his wife, Jill. “We explored all possible options in an attempt to keep Terrapin at its current location, but after carefully considering a number of various partnerships and collaborations, we decided that the best thing for us, and for Terrapin, was to bid farewell,” the owners wrote on their website.
The Infatuation

6 Exciting Things To Do & Eat In NYC Between December 1st-7th

The Rockefeller tree is lit, and Mariah Carey has risen. It’s beginning to look a lot like we’ll be blowing off work for the rest of the month. Don’t let your boss catch you online gift shopping just yet. Start the season off slow with a little Broadway, a lot of latkes, and ghost kitchens we swear you shouldn’t be afraid of.
The Infatuation

Where To Have A Last-Minute Group Dinner

People want to hang out with you. Maybe it’s your great personality. Or maybe it’s your OK personality combined with the fact that you always know where to get good food. Either way, here’s where to go the next time you have to plan a group dinner last-minute. These restaurants have plenty of room, they’re relatively easy to get into, and the food is impressive enough that you can keep having an all-right personality and still have friends.
The Infatuation

12 LA Restaurants That Are Great During The Holidays

In a city with 70-degree weather in December and fake snowstorms in malls, it can be tough to get into the holiday spirit in LA. Luckily, there are plenty of places doing their part to change that. Whether you’re looking for a classic restaurant for a family dinner or a festive spot for you and all your friends to get together before everybody leaves town, here are 13 LA restaurants where the holiday spirit is alive and well... and a little drunk on eggnog.
The Infatuation

The 2021 NYC Hanukkah Food Guide

Don’t let anyone try to convince you that Hanukkah is a food-intensive holiday. It’s not — there are other Jewish holidays (with far more depressing origin stories) for that. Aside from Judah Maccabee and some miraculous oil, the star of the eight-day celebration is the humble latke: a crispy potato pancake fritter that’s crunchy, salty, golden, and hot. But it’s possible your family also celebrates with things like jelly donuts called sufganiyot, kugel, brisket, and gelt. However small or elaborate your celebration is this year, use this guide to have a more festive Hanukkah 2021. Order a couple of latkes and some mushroom barley soup, or have a holiday essentials kit shipped to your relatives in Newton, Massachusetts. From all of us at The Infatuation NYC, happy Hanukkah.
NBC Bay Area

Popular Santa Clara Restaurant to Close Its Doors

After 17 years, the owner of El Camino Mongolian BBQ in Santa Clara says he is closing his popular restaurant. Dozens of people lined up for one last taste of Mongolian BBQ Sunday and to say goodbye to owner John Seo, the man who turned the small restaurant into a cult favorite.
303magazine.com

Chow Down on Dumplings and Noodles at Newly-Opened YumCha

When people want to taste authenticity, they have a picture of what it should look like. People imagine Abuelitas pressing homemade tortillas in a “tortilladora” or a fifth-generation Italian stewing a sauce from a recipe written in cursive on a tattered-yellowing piece of paper. These images have people believing that there are certain ways to achieve flavor from around the world. Denver-based ChoLon Restaurant Concepts achieved this same soul through a new spot, YumCha.
The Infatuation

Chicago’s Best New Dishes Of 2021

Over the past year, we’ve eaten hundreds of meals all over the city. And during the course of our research we’ve discovered lots of new things—like the sport of extreme parallel parking, hidden caches of Amazon hub lockers, and these 10 incredible dishes. They have all slowly became the dishes...
The Infatuation

Asian Jewels Seafood Restaurant 敦城海鲜酒家

Frankly, multiple wedding receptions could happen at the same time in the many rooms of this Flushing dim sum spot. That is to say, there’s a lot of room here. Asian Jewels is usually pretty busy on weekend afternoons, but, even then, you’ll probably only have to wait 20 or 30 minutes to eat your har gow, shumai, and steamed rice rolls (since the place is so big).
The Infatuation

23 SF Restaurants Offering Holiday Specials

Temperatures are dropping, Mariah Carey has awoken from her 11 month-long slumber, and everyone is listening to KOIT. All this can only mean one thing: the holidays are here. So whether you’re looking for somewhere you can dine in on Christmas Eve or want to ring in 2022 with a celebratory New Year’s Eve takeout feast, you’ve got options. Here are 23 SF restaurants with special menus, meal kits, cookie tins, and more.
The Infatuation

The Best Micheladas In LA

Traditionally made with one-part Clamato juice flavored with hot sauce, Maggi seasoning, soy sauce, or Worcestershire, and one-part beer poured over ice, micheladas are an intensely savory, somewhat spicy, and refreshing concoction that will simultaneously quench your thirst and have you breaking a healthy sweat over your morning eggs. Micheladas can also vary in their ratios of beer to Clamato, their ratio of salty vs. sweet, and come served with either a simple salt rim or a handful of salty snacks.
