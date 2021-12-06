Blu-ray Review: The Show Is an Adaptation Alan Moore Finally Approves

Gintama: The Very Final has set a date for its digital, Blu-ray and DVD release on shelves in North America! The final entry in Gintama's anime franchise released earlier this year in Japan, and it brought the anime to an end much like Hideaki Sorachi brought the manga to an end last year. It adapted some material from the manga's official ending but added new material for the movie to create an entirely new experience. Fans in North America finally got their chance to check out the new movie for themselves earlier this month in a limited screening, but now even more fans will be able to get their hands on it.

