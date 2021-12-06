Blu-ray Review: The Show Is an Adaptation Alan Moore Finally Approves

Photo: Faith Salie stars in Approval Junkie, a one-woman show based on her book. Photo courtesy of Daniel Rader / Provided by BBB with permission. Approval Junkie, the new one-woman show from comedian and journalist Faith Salie, is a 90-minute journey into the personal and professional obstacles and accomplishments in the writer’s life, all framed around the idea of approval and why one seeks out this appreciation from others. There are anecdotes about Salie’s family, including the influence of her parents, and her professional highlights, including a touching story about a 104-year-old voter in this last presidential election. The stories are presented in a lighthearted, humorous manner, which matches Salie’s comedic roots, but underneath the storytelling are some heartfelt messages about identity, womanhood, careers, relationships and, above all else, approval.
